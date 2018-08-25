Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Three

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: First Saturday and it's 4H Day! This is your day to check out the barns and marvel at fluffy chickens and big pigs. It's also Hubbard Broadcasting Day in Dan Patch, watch the Minnesota's Kind of Got Talent show with KS95 crew on the main stage this afternoon.

BUTTON OF THE DAY

Life is short, get the second corndog button - green

Living your best life at the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

The Baa Booth is only open for the first eight days of the Fair, today's a good day to go see sheeps. Or go watch the Lamb Lead Show from 8–11 a.m. in the Swine Barn where the 4H'ers and their lambs dress in matching wool outfits!

is only open for the first eight days of the Fair, today's a good day to go see sheeps. Or go watch the from 8–11 a.m. in the Swine Barn where the 4H'ers and their lambs dress in matching wool outfits! Watch some good doggos at the 4H Dog Agility Demo at the Pet Pavilion's outdoor demo area. Obstacle courses got nothing on those pups.

at the Pet Pavilion's outdoor demo area. Obstacle courses got nothing on those pups. Future brewmeisters will want to check out the latest batch of up-and-comers at the Homebrew Competition in the Ag/Hort at 11a.m. and 3 p.m. Breweries have been founded on such awards ...

in the Ag/Hort at 11a.m. and 3 p.m. Breweries have been founded on such awards ... Bill Waddington of TeaSource is in the Cambria Kitchen today. Did you know that all tea comes from one plant? The tea guru will be answering questions and sampling rare teas, including one that was recently illegal and another that was dumped in the Boston Tea Party. Creative Activities, all day.

is in the Cambria Kitchen today. Did you know that all tea comes from one plant? The tea guru will be answering questions and sampling rare teas, including one that was recently illegal and another that was dumped in the Boston Tea Party. Creative Activities, all day. Loving the sunny forecast, especially after yesterday's deluge. But if you need some shade head into the Compeer Arena for the Draft Horse Halter show , with stately Belgian, Clydesdales, and Percheron draft horses being led around the ring.

, with stately Belgian, Clydesdales, and Percheron draft horses being led around the ring. Later in the day at Compeer, you can watch a live auctioneer speak that magic-fast language while selling off livestock. It's an art form and something to see.

speak that magic-fast language while selling off livestock. It's an art form and something to see. Over at the DNR, they'll be teaching you how to Talk Turkey , with actual calls and tips for a great turkey hunt. Not like in the city, where we have to ask them to move so we can plug a meeter.

, with actual calls and tips for a great turkey hunt. Not like in the city, where we have to ask them to move so we can plug a meeter. Thrifters! Please report to the Eco Experience at 12 and 2 p.m. for a little vintage second hand fashion show.

WHAT2EAT2DAY

Old School: It's time to Gizmo. Grab the iconic cheesy, sloppy red sauce and sausage sandwich from Carl's Gizmo Sandwich stand. It goes great with a side of marching bands and parade watching from a bench.

It's time to Gizmo. Grab the iconic cheesy, sloppy red sauce and sausage sandwich from It goes great with a side of marching bands and parade watching from a bench. New School: Grab the Bacon Wrapped Pork Belly by the stick and never let go. Up at The Hangar.

Grab the Bacon Wrapped Pork Belly by the stick and never let go. Up at Chew on this: Have you seen the new SPAM shop? Not the food stand by the Grandstand, but the shop near the North that's selling ALL THE WORLD VERSIONS OF SPAM. And t-shirts.

Have you seen the new shop? Not the food stand by the Grandstand, but the shop near the North that's selling ALL THE WORLD VERSIONS OF SPAM. And t-shirts. Last Call: Fro-lé All Day

Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

It's local music night, Trampled By Turtles is headlining the Music on a Stick show with Lissie and Lord Huron in tow. Show starts at 6:30. Tickets are available!

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

Mad Ripple Hootenanny , which is just the best name ever, is over at Ramberg kicking it up this morning.

, which is just the best name ever, is over at Ramberg kicking it up this morning. Wisconsin rockers from the '80s, the BoDeans will be at the Leinie Bandshell tonight and tomorrow!

will be at the Leinie Bandshell tonight and tomorrow! Siama'a Congo Roots is plying early in the International Bazaar, because later it's Ipso Facto rocking it down reggae style.

is plying early in the International Bazaar, because later it's rocking it down reggae style. At 6 p.m., grab a seat for Kristoffer Olson, Funny Magician, then stick around for the Sunset performance by local songstress Mayda at 8pm.

×

In 1922, rowdy fans heckled VP Calvin Coolidge during his speech, hoping to hasten the appearance of, motor speedway king Sig Haugdahl, racing his famous "Wisconsin Special".

* Don't forget there's a special History Walking Tour on the grounds that you can complete any time!

×

Sure, you want to look good in your state fair pics…but the great Minnesota get-together is all about dressing for function, not fashion. Sport walking shoes with closed toes—you’ll be traipsing around plenty of livestock…need we say more? Today, check out Crowned Crow in the Grandstand for boho-cowgirl inspired leather bags, belts, clothing and accessories—all handcrafted and repurposed from vintage materials.

×

Putting your child directly on your lap on the giant slide will result in butt burn.

×

Today I’ll go for the best non-new food at the fair, which is at Trinidadian superstar Harry Singh’s booth in the food building. I get the Trini street food dubbles, that is, curried chick peas in a soft flatbread, and the fresh house-made ginger beer. The ginger beer I’ll add is wildly restorative, and on other days if I start to get headachy and stomach-achy from too many fried foods, it always perks me right up.

Your #MSFTip of the day:

× #MSFTips Don’t forget to pack some dental floss and a portable charger! #MNStateFair — Sofia and Mike (@forkandspooning) August 25, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

Dara will broadcast her radio show Off The Menu live at the WCCO radio booth from 11 a.m.–noon.

Steph March will broadcast Weekly Dish radio live from 9–11 a.m. from the MyTalk booth, and then hang out talking food on the KSTP stage from 11:30–12:30 and 1:30–2:30.

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 2, in which we drill down on the Get It Skip It Your Call food guide.

×

Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!

× A post shared by Jess Heiken (@jesslou) on Aug 23, 2018 at 5:47pm PDT

<< Back to the 2018 State Fair Headquarters