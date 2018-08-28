Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Six

Strawberry Fro-Le from the Blue Barn at the Minnesota State Fair
Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.
Theme Day: Military Appreciation Day! Honoring our brave men and women who serve, there's a special opening ceremony flag-raising at Leinie Lodge at 9:45 a.m. followed by a 34th Combat Aviation Brigade helicopter flyover. Dan Patch Park will be overflowing with booths and activities celebrating our local heroes.
Daily Picks
- Have you taken the Great MN Tap Water Taste Test? Get up to the Eco Experiece and rep your local water!
- Horse girls and boys please report to EquiMania in the horse barn where you can learn about tail braiding, horse anatomy, rider safety, and all things horsey.
- Totes goats.
- High School teams show off their best brains with the FIRST Robotics Demonstrations happening every day in the Education Building.
- Not only do you want to eat the butter head, you want to best the butter head by carving your own. You can, daily at Make It Better with Butter contest in the Moo Booth.
- Joan Donatelle is cooking in the Cambria Kitchen all day. She's making recipes from the Astonishing Apples cookbook.
- SooooooooEEEEEEE! Don't miss the Agrilympics Celebrity Animal Calling Contest which is a guaranteed good time.
- Alma chef Carrie Riggs highlights the important issues surrounding food waste during today's Best If Used cooking demo at the Eco Experience.
- Free wine class! How often does THAT happen? Every day at MN Wine Country. Today it's all about wine and chocolate pairings.
Pals, if you're headed out today, you should check out the last few days of #StateFairDaily picks for some more daily occurring fun.
WHAT2EAT2DAY
- Old School: The Frontier Bar has a canned bloody mary called Tipsy Tomato and it WORKS! More importantly, they sell shell peanuts and bar popcorn for $1.
- New School: Try the Up North Puff Pastry from Sausage Sister & Me, because: porketta n' pickles.
- Chew on this: Our own Steve Marsh is having his groom's dinner at the Hamline Church Dining Hall.
- Last Call: If you're in a cider way, mosey into LuLu's Public House for Sociable's Slipstream Black Currant Apple.
- Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!
At the Grandstand TONIGHT
More happiness as Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen take the stage tonight! Tickets are available for the show at 7:30 p.m.
Free Music/Stage Picks for Today
- Worth repeating, the ladies of En Vogue are back tonight!
- How you gonna miss "Professor Piano" Jim Shannon at the AFL-CIO?
- Hillybilly chic Roe Family Singers are out all day on the DNR stage.
- Have you caught the 4-H Musical Review in Harkness Hall of the 4-H building? WORTH IT.
- Six musicians, 18 instruments, and a total show. That's The Barbary Coast Dixieland Showband at the West End today.
- Eden Prairie's School of Rock is performing at Dino's today.
- Loving this cover band at Coaster's tonight, should be bangin'.
It was in 1983 that Lilian Colton, the "seed lady" from Owatonna, retired from competition after 18 years and 9 Best in Show ribbons. The Fair immediately put her on the payroll.
Style tip: Between all of the sipping, snacking and shopping, a fair-goer can log plenty of steps—so don’t forget to rock your fitbit! But if your feet get tired during the long haul, check out the lady sneakers at Barn & Garden Sloggers with CLOUD comfort tech in the Coliseum.
You loved it as a kid, why are you denying your own brood the fun and crazy magic of Spin-A-Painting? Get it done on a frisbee and then you won't have to buy any inflatable dolphin souvenirs.
The only Tuesday of the State Fair is clearly the best day, because you can make your own taco Tuesday! At Tejas Express, the last vestige of Minnesota Tex-Mex legend Tejas, and one of the sleeper greats of the fair. Last year’s pork mole tamale from Tejas was truly terrific—if you missed it, be sure to get one this year. Tamale Tuesday, anyone?
Your #StateFairTip of the day:
Where to Find Us Today:
- PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 5, in which we grab a few minutes with Mayor Melvin Carter and Gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz at the Hamline Church Dining Hall.
