Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Six

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: Military Appreciation Day! Honoring our brave men and women who serve, there's a special opening ceremony flag-raising at Leinie Lodge at 9:45 a.m. followed by a 34th Combat Aviation Brigade helicopter flyover. Dan Patch Park will be overflowing with booths and activities celebrating our local heroes.

BUTTON OF THE DAY

Eating your way through the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

Pals, if you're headed out today, you should check out the last few days of #StateFairDaily picks for some more daily occurring fun.

WHAT2EAT2DAY

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

More happiness as Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen take the stage tonight! Tickets are available for the show at 7:30 p.m.

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

It was in 1983 that Lilian Colton, the "seed lady" from Owatonna, retired from competition after 18 years and 9 Best in Show ribbons. The Fair immediately put her on the payroll.

Style tip: Between all of the sipping, snacking and shopping, a fair-goer can log plenty of steps—so don’t forget to rock your fitbit! But if your feet get tired during the long haul, check out the lady sneakers at Barn & Garden Sloggers with CLOUD comfort tech in the Coliseum.

You loved it as a kid, why are you denying your own brood the fun and crazy magic of Spin-A-Painting? Get it done on a frisbee and then you won't have to buy any inflatable dolphin souvenirs.

The only Tuesday of the State Fair is clearly the best day, because you can make your own taco Tuesday! At Tejas Express, the last vestige of Minnesota Tex-Mex legend Tejas, and one of the sleeper greats of the fair. Last year’s pork mole tamale from Tejas was truly terrific—if you missed it, be sure to get one this year. Tamale Tuesday, anyone?

Your #StateFairTip of the day:

× #StateFairTips: The four bag mini donut limit is firm. pic.twitter.com/V7CWqZvxw4 — Summit Brewing (@summitbeer) August 28, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 5, in which we grab a few minutes with Mayor Melvin Carter and Gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz at the Hamline Church Dining Hall.

