Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Seven

.
Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.
Theme Day: Read and Ride Day!! Bring your library card for a discount on entry, one discount per card. There will be deals on merch and food all over the Fair, plus lots of bookish fun in Dan Patch Park. Meet with a book fortuneteller who will predict your perfect tome, check out the solar-powered Storymobile, and just hang out with other smarties.
Skyride or Die Minnesota State Fair button - blue
BUTTON OF THE DAY
Flying over to the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.
Daily Picks
- Patrice Johnson, proud Nordic geek is hanging all day in the Cambria Kitchen. She's a Blue Ribbon winner and author of the delicious Jul: Swedish American Holiday Traditions book.
- It's going to be sunny, it's going to be dry, it's going to be the day to climb the DNR Fire Tower.
- Goldens will steal you heart all day long up at the Pet Pavilion.
- Did you know there's FREE CHEESE outside the cattle barn at the Moo Sample Station?
- The Tango Society of MN will be stamping and turning and dipping and being cooler than the rest of us on the Cosgrove stage outside of the Edu Bldg.
- What's the Oink?
- The Agrilympics continues today with the Wool Pack-O-Rama (in which celebs have to pack wool into a wool bag as fast as they can). Then hang out with Llamas & Alpacas.
- You think a brewer's beard is something? Nah, you gotta step up to be a volunteer at the Bee Beard Demonstration for us to be impressed.
- Which wines go with which foods on sticks? Fair food and wine pairings are happening at MN Wine Country today at 3:30 p.m.
- Can they make it work? The 4H Fashion Runway Show is way more than muck boots and flannel shirts, yo.
WHAT2EAT2DAY
- Old School: Getting there early? Cop a squat at The Peg, where you can score some full-service and a breakfast sandwich called The Peg Muffin for $5.
- New School: The smoked ice cream from the Blue Moon is BEST savored in the Liftbridge rootbeer on hand as a righteous float.
- Chew on this: The New York Times sent a newbie to the Fair, last Thursday, and I feel like she didn't get it. Not shocked.
- Last Call: After you're done with the new beers, don't forget the Dill Pickle Ale from Tin Whiskers up at Giggles.
- Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!
At the Grandstand TONIGHT
Watch Nashville-based OLD DOMINION on their Happy Endings World Tour with special guests Neal McCoy and Morgan Evans. Tickets y'all!
Free Music/Stage Picks for Today
- Oh cripes, the Church Basement Ladies are over on the DNR stage tonight performing "You Smell Barn," for crying in the barn.
- Good news: The Chipper Experience begins today.
- The Sisters of Swing front a six-piece band with beautifully interwoven harmonies and whole lotta fun.
- The Klondike Kates will be at the Frontier Bar, no Vulcans allowed.
- The Annie Mack band is performing during happy hour in the Bazaar, and that's a really good thing.
- Up at The Hangar, Billy Johnson will be rocking the house. He's awesome.
- Is it time to check in on the MN State Fair Talent Contest? It happens every night on the Family Fair stage in Baldwin Park.
- I AM, HE SAID: A celebration of the music of Neil Diamond is ON tonight in the Bazaar.
In 1996, Marjorie Johnson, winner of more than 2,000 State Fair ribbons for baking, appeared on the Rosie O'Donnell Show. Soon after she became a regular on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. See her this Saturday on the Kare 11 morning show.
Style tip: Even with a bit of nip in the air, you should protect your face from UV rays with a cool cap and plenty of sunblock. But since the cooler air is here, drop into the Alpaca booth in front of the Sheep barn and dream of sweater days.
Need some good-behavior bargaining power before hitting the animal barns? Stop into Tremblay's Sweet Shop in the Coliseum and show the kiddoes all the candy that can be chosen (2 for $3) by well-behaved little children.
It gets pretty tiring hauling that kiddo wagon, so you moms and dads should know about the free, air-conditioned, dim, wonderful interior of the Blue Moon Dine-In Theater. Patterned after a drive-in theater, they are always projecting cute vintage films or cartoons, so you can sit down for a few minutes while your kids are riveted by the screen. Some little ones are so calmed they even fall asleep. It’s an oasis.
Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:
Where to Find Us Today:
- PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 6!
Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!
<< Back to the 2018 State Fair Headquarters
Ferris wheel icon created by Icon Fair | Hanger icon created by y. onaldi | Carriage icon created by sahua d | Peace icon created by AomAm | All icons from the Noun Project