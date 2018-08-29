Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Seven

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: Read and Ride Day!! Bring your library card for a discount on entry, one discount per card. There will be deals on merch and food all over the Fair, plus lots of bookish fun in Dan Patch Park. Meet with a book fortuneteller who will predict your perfect tome, check out the solar-powered Storymobile, and just hang out with other smarties.

Daily Picks

WHAT2EAT2DAY

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

Watch Nashville-based OLD DOMINION on their Happy Endings World Tour with special guests Neal McCoy and Morgan Evans. Tickets y'all!

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

In 1996, Marjorie Johnson, winner of more than 2,000 State Fair ribbons for baking, appeared on the Rosie O'Donnell Show. Soon after she became a regular on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. See her this Saturday on the Kare 11 morning show.

Style tip: Even with a bit of nip in the air, you should protect your face from UV rays with a cool cap and plenty of sunblock. But since the cooler air is here, drop into the Alpaca booth in front of the Sheep barn and dream of sweater days.

Need some good-behavior bargaining power before hitting the animal barns? Stop into Tremblay's Sweet Shop in the Coliseum and show the kiddoes all the candy that can be chosen (2 for $3) by well-behaved little children.

It gets pretty tiring hauling that kiddo wagon, so you moms and dads should know about the free, air-conditioned, dim, wonderful interior of the Blue Moon Dine-In Theater. Patterned after a drive-in theater, they are always projecting cute vintage films or cartoons, so you can sit down for a few minutes while your kids are riveted by the screen. Some little ones are so calmed they even fall asleep. It’s an oasis.

Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:

× 7 year old just explained the difference between a pronto pup and a corn dog like she was on a quiz show and just won the grand prize #mnstatefair #minnesotakid — kmz (@kmzumach) August 29, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 6!

Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!

