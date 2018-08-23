Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day One

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota State Fair Skyride

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: Thrifty Thursday! Admission tickets cost $12 instead of $13, $9 for kids, and there are deals on rides. It's STEM Day in Dan Patch Park where all the coolest nerds will be hanging out. Also nice to know: at 10:15 a.m. the Execs and State Fair Police raise the flag at the Leinie Bandshell and officially declare the State Fair OPEN!

Bundts up! Nordic Ware is demo-ing at the new Cambria Kitchen all day (ribbon cutting on the new digs happens at 9:30 a.m.) in the Creative Activities building.

is demo-ing at the new Cambria Kitchen all day (ribbon cutting on the new digs happens at 9:30 a.m.) in the Creative Activities building. Have you ridden on the Great Big Wheel ? Why not today?!

? Why not today?! Guys, the MN Knitters Guild is in the Creative Activities building all day to answer questions and gauge your needles.

is in the Creative Activities building all day to answer questions and gauge your needles. Did you know that Leinenkugel's samples FREE BEER at happy hour every day from 4–6 p.m.? I know! Me either!

samples FREE BEER at happy hour every day from 4–6 p.m.? I know! Me either! Go boop some snoots, the Siberian Husky Club is at the Pet Pavilion all day.

is at the Pet Pavilion all day. SO. MUCH. GOOD. BEE. STUFF. Hang out in the Ag/Hort building around 2 p.m. to learn how to keep Mason bees. Just don't ask them about their rituals.

WHAT2EAT2DAY

Old School: All You Can Drink Milk for $1

All You Can Drink Milk for $1 New School: Jonny Pops Root Beer Float pop in ... well, pop. #NoSodainSota

Jonny Pops Root Beer Float pop in ... well, pop. #NoSodainSota Chew on this: which food vendors are making the most cash?

which food vendors are making the most cash? Last Call: The food team has a Fair tradition, we finish our total food onslaught at Summit, by raising a standard beer and smooching the Mark Stutrud cut-out. Feel free to join up.

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

Niall Horan with Maren Morris. Ask your tween. Niall is a former One Direction member, out there making a solo career, and Maren Morris is one of country music's biggest rising stars! Tickets Available.

Free Music Picks for Today

Don't miss funk legends Tower of Power at Leinie Lodge Bandshell @ 8:30 p.m.

Young fiddlers will wow you on the Cosgrove Stage at noon

Mariachi Jalisco plays all day on the International Bazaar stage

The Last Revel is the bluegrass band playing at Schell's in West End at 8 p.m.

Miss Myra & The Moonshiners will be playing at Schell's today and tomorrow during the day

Legendary blues man Cornbread Harris is playing at 10am at the AFL-CIO booth.

The inaugural State Fair was held in 1859, in Minneapolis! By 1879 both Mpls. and St.P were holding competing Fairs (Prez Hayes speaks at both, ruffling no feathers). Finally in 1885 a site is diplomatically chosen between both towns: the Ramsey County Poor Farm, which becomes the permanent home of the MN State Fair.

A belt bag will not only give your shoulders a break, but free up your arms for more eating and drinking. Packing for the entire family? Opt for a backpack. Today I'm checking out: Essence One in the West End. It's a collection of face and body products created from natural ingredients and essential oils—you can’t miss the cute packaging.

As far as we know, there’s no rule against pouring a $2 all-you-can-drink milk (or five) into a water bottle as a roadie for later when your tuckered tots are parched and you’re in the no-man’s land of Machinery Hill.

Get in early, grab an iced coffee from French Meadow, and take it over by the Ag Building. Check out the seed art before the crowds come. Stand among the thousand-pound mega-pumpkins, I swear they radiate peace, like big Buddhas. Find a rock beside the waterfall, and watch humanity trickle in.

Your #MSFTip of the day:

× When I’m by Sweet Martha’s right when someone is walking with a huge bucket of cookies, I ask “how much for just one cookie?” They usually give me one #MSFTips — Suzanne Olson (@SuzanneOlson2) August 21, 2018 #MSFtips

Where to Find Us Today:

Dara will be on WCCO Radio with Chad Hartman, 2–3 p.m.

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the preview episode, we'll post their Day One tomorrow!

× Podcast on a Stick

Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!

