Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Nine

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.
Theme Day: It's Minnesota Public Radio Day! Check out all the MPR flavored happenings in Dan Patch Park today. There will be a ton of good stuff from The Current, great music, and live interviews, so cop a squat and listen.
BUTTON OF THE DAY
Ope, just scootin' by the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.
Daily Picks
- Today is All About Brittany doggos at the Pet Pavilion. And do not show up and exclaim, "It's Brittany, bitch". Because I already did.
- It's also Rube Goldberg machine day in the 4H building. Go see the future designers of the next Ok Go video.
- Is it time to Zumba?
- Do carve out time to pop into the Cambria Kitchen and catch James Beard Award-winning Sean Sherman & The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Lab as he and his crew demonstrate truly MN cooking.
- There is a live Gubernatorial Debate today at 11 a.m. between Walz and Johnson in Dan Patch Park. Go learn something.
- When you hang out with 145K people on an average Fair day, you too might be compelled to attend the How to Design and Build a Tiny House seminar. (read: I just need to be away from all of you).
- And why wouldn't you follow tiny houses with tiny trees?
- Now that the cows are heading home, it's HORSEY TIME.
- Have you crowded in for one of the DNR Fish Pond talks? It's better than just staring and pointing while saying, "FISH". Although if you're serious, you should stay for Introduction to Fly Fishing.
- I know you don't want to think about it, but here: Fall Lawn Care at 1 p.m. in Ag/Hort. Maybe more fun to think about, Edible Landscapes at 4 p.m.
- And of course, let's not forget the Laser Hitz show that lights the sky every night.
WHAT2EAT2DAY
- Old School: Today. It's Corn Roast day. Sometimes it's 2,400 ears an hour over there.
- New School: It's Friday night, and you don't have to work tomorrow. Get over to O'Garas for beer and Irish Tater Kegs.
- Chew on this: Do you know who's at the head of the State Fair's Ice Mafia?
- Last Call: If you're budgeting your ice cream intake for the day, don't forget to add the chocolate porter beer shake at Coaster's. That's delicious.
- Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!
At the Grandstand TONIGHT
Tonight it's 311 and THE OFFSPRING with special guest Gym Class Heroes on the Never-Ending Summer Tour. Since summer never ends, tickets MUST be available.
Free Music/Stage Picks for Today
- Have you been catching History on a Schtick each morning on the Schell's stage? It's a hoot.
- Spectacular Zydeco is on deck today with Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots in the Leinie Bandshell.
- And DO NOT MISS Black Market Brass in the Bazaar this afternoon, they are a very cool local band just full of grooves.
- The Current's Mark Wheat chats up Chastity Brown in Dan Patch Park at 3 p.m.
- Do we love the Okee Dokee Brothers? It seems, YES! Catch them in the West End around Happy Hour.
- Cowboy Mouth has some rowdy N'awlins good times ready for the Leinie's Bandshell.
- Tropical Zone Orchestra is going to move some bodies with their salsa fusion grooves in the Bazaar tonight. Wear your dancing shoes.
When did the State Fair attendance first top the 1 million mark? 1955. Robert Karklin received a wristwatch and silver trophy for being the Fair's millionth guest. This last Wednesday, attendance hit a massive record of 144,940, making three record attendance days so far as we wait for Thursday's count.
I've been hearing a lot about The Vintage Tin in the Grandstand. People seem to be loving the Bluetooth speakers made from suitcases, and furniture from reclaimed farm and auto parts. And look for other fun treasures from this MN-made furniture and collectables pop-up which was just awarded a State Fair Best Of 2018 Award!
Plot snack time around show time and grab a bench or grass spot in Baldwin Park. There's a great family-friendly show called Alléz-OOPS! there today that will even make the adults laugh.
Oh dear, the last Friday of the Fair already? Better take the day off from work because this weekend is going to be crowded. Start things off with the breakfast of champions, fresh cream puffs with just-made real whipped cream at the simply named Cream Puffs booth. Honestly, there are only three pastries that I legit care about at the Fair: cream puffs, French Meadow’s sconut, and of course mini-donuts!
Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:
Where to Find Us Today:
- Smarch will be talking all about Fair breakfast foods live on Fox9 Buzz.
- PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 8!
Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!
