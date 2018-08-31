Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Nine

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: It's Minnesota Public Radio Day! Check out all the MPR flavored happenings in Dan Patch Park today. There will be a ton of good stuff from The Current, great music, and live interviews, so cop a squat and listen.

Ope State Fair button green

BUTTON OF THE DAY

Ope, just scootin' by the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

WHAT2EAT2DAY

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

Tonight it's 311 and THE OFFSPRING with special guest Gym Class Heroes on the Never-Ending Summer Tour. Since summer never ends, tickets MUST be available.

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

×

When did the State Fair attendance first top the 1 million mark? 1955. Robert Karklin received a wristwatch and silver trophy for being the Fair's millionth guest. This last Wednesday, attendance hit a massive record of 144,940, making three record attendance days so far as we wait for Thursday's count.

×

I've been hearing a lot about The Vintage Tin in the Grandstand. People seem to be loving the Bluetooth speakers made from suitcases, and furniture from reclaimed farm and auto parts. And look for other fun treasures from this MN-made furniture and collectables pop-up which was just awarded a State Fair Best Of 2018 Award!

×

Plot snack time around show time and grab a bench or grass spot in Baldwin Park. There's a great family-friendly show called Alléz-OOPS! there today that will even make the adults laugh.

×

Oh dear, the last Friday of the Fair already? Better take the day off from work because this weekend is going to be crowded. Start things off with the breakfast of champions, fresh cream puffs with just-made real whipped cream at the simply named Cream Puffs booth. Honestly, there are only three pastries that I legit care about at the Fair: cream puffs, French Meadow’s sconut, and of course mini-donuts!

Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:

× Gotta love the dude changing two kids on two changing stations at once at the #mnstatefair he's doing f'ing #MansWork — Brendon Berger (@attackplatypus) August 30, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

Smarch will be talking all about Fair breakfast foods live on Fox9 Buzz.

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 8!

×

Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!

× A post shared by Elaine Anderson (@redtortoise) on Aug 29, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

<< Back to the 2018 State Fair Headquarters