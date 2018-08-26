Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Four

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Ferris Wheel at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: It's Minnesota Cooks Day! That means that there will be cheffy demos and cooking fun all day in Dan Patch Park, while we learn about the best ways to bring sustainable farming to your plate. Also, the 34th Annual 5K Milk Run kicks off at 7:45 a.m., for you early birds who need to earn your mini donuts.

BUTTON OF THE DAY

Living your best life at the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

Time to fly: head over to the Experimental Aircraft Association's world of aviation exhibit. Build a foam glider, get into some flight simulation, use real aircraft tools to bend metal to your will.

The Poultry Prince and Princess will crowned today after a final round of Q+A with contestants who obviously already ruled the quizzes and BBQ contest.

DO NOT MISS the Dress a Sheep contest at 11am in Sheep Barn. Costumed teams will have 10 minutes each to wrangle and dress their wooly friends in a stylish manner that wins the hearts and applause of fans and judges.

It's almost apple time, and you can learn about Growing Apples in MN from John Jacobson of Pine Tree Apple Orchard at 11 a.m. in the Ag/Hort.

Patisserie 46 will be in the Cambria Kitchen today to show you how to put the "French" in pastry.

Today at the Craft Brewer's Guild , learn about MN hops and gluten-free brewing.

It's the right day to take in the Lumberjack Show in the North Woods arena. Grab a turducken sausage from nearby Giggles and get a good seat for all the hot sawing, log rolling, speed climbing, and flannel sporting.

Stay just late enough for Laser Encore's Laser Hitz Show which happens nightly above the street between the Eco Experience and the Fine Arts center.

WHAT2EAT2DAY

Old School: How about a double cheese burger and a beer for $11 at the Midway Men's Club?

New School: Check out the new re-do of the Farmer's Union coffee shop, and score a tomato and corn BLT on Kernza focaccia.

Chew on this: Have you tried the newest apple from the University of MN? The First Kiss is the newest little sibling to that showy Honeycrisp. Find First Kiss

Last Call: Get to O'Gara's and try the Castle Danger Orange Cream Ale.

Get to O'Gara's and try the Castle Danger Orange Cream Ale. Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

Earth, Wind, and Fire! because we're almost dancing in September ... And opening for them? Jingle All The Way's SINBAD. Seats still available in Ticket wonderland.

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

The Roxxy Hall Band is a group of good-timing women who can certainly rock an 8-piece band with a horn section. Catch them all day at the DNR stage.

Anything can happen with Jerry Fraiser, Comic Magician on the Family Fair stage.

Al-Bahira Dance Theater will perform in the Bazaar today.

Accapella groupies will be jamming the Leinie's bandshell tonight for the vocal magic that is Tonic Sol-Fa.

And don't forget, fireworks EVERY night!

In 1965, Mary Ann Titrud Springer was crowned the 12th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. But she was the first princess to have her head carved into a 90-lb. block of grade-A butter. Check out this video from James Beard Award-winning filmmaker Daniel Klein of Perennial Plate, about the journey of a more modern Princess Kay.

Of course, comfort at the fair is key…but you can still make a statement with a pair of stylish shades. If you haven’t yet spotted Fred and Laurie Golchin’s French Nugget Company stand at your local farmers’ market, now’s your chance to find it at the International Bazaar and stock up on lavender sachets, essential oil mists, dried flowers, and herbs de provence.

Even if your youngest is technically too big for a stroller, bring one anyway to help sherpa your load. Double-wide strollers, on the other hand, ARE NEVER OKAY to bring.

Elite pastry chef types always make a point of stopping at the Honey display in the Ag Building and surveying the small-batch honey options from all over the state, for they can be both magnificent and rare. Personally, I always search for whatever St. Paul honey and chocolate artist Susan Brown of Mademoiselle Miel has on offer, the smoked honey sticks have to be tasted to be believed, the sultry, duskily potent sticks also go fabulously with a bit of gouda and a fine Scotch, so put some away to break out at Christmastime.

Your #MSFTip of the day:

Where to Find Us Today:

No screens, no mics, just strolling.

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 3!

Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!

