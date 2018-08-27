Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Five

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Skyride at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: It is Seniors, Kids & MN State Patrol Day! That means seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) get in for $9 today, and there are special deals on the Mid-and Kidway all day. Lots of merch and food deals too! Check out Expo Place for cool State Patrol action with K9 units, Statie merch, and more. Plus it's Mental Health Awareness Day in Dan Patch Park. Learn about mental health resources, practice yoga, and be inspired by wellness at this new event.

BUTTON OF THE DAY

Flying over to the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

You too can cook like a Blue Ribbon winner. Recipe Card Round Up happens every day at the Fair, where you report to the Creative Activities building and grab collectible recipe cards from past winners. Today's card: Swedish Style Salsa, for goodness sake.

Get down in the DIRT, the demonstration area of the Ag/Hort building, to learn about Herbs for Cooking.

FIKA is in the Cambria Kitchen today, teaching about Swedish Sausage Making all day.

Do you know about the volcanoes in Minnesota?!?!

If you get there early today, pop into the Coliseum for the Stock Dog Sheepherding Trials.

If you get there post-work, grab a pretzel necklace and a flight from the MN Craft Brewer's Guild while learning about wild and spontaneous fermentations with Wild Mind Ales.

Did you know that you can preview your new puppers? At Meet the Breeds in the Pet Pavilion, you can pet different doggos and ask their owners what life is like with that particular type of best fren. Today you can pet a German Shepherd, Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, Great Dane, Miniature Schnauzer, Collie - Rough Coat, Collie - Smooth Coat, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, or a Silken Windhound.

Yeah, it was a bit busy. Another record breaker this weekend, with 222,194 people attending the Fair on Saturday!

WHAT2EAT2DAY

Old School: The onion rings at Ballpark Cafe have been sliced thinner this year, giving you more crunch to wash down with craft beers.

New School: Just do it, commit to beating Monday back with a Rainbow Cloud Roll. It's cotton candy wrapped around Fruity Pebbles and ice cream. A unicorn thrust into the Monday blahs.

Chew on this: Pop into HealthFair11 for a full list of gluten free foods available at this year's State Fair.

Last Call: Tucked under the back stairs at Lulu's Public House, Schell's Starkeller brewery has its own tap counter.

Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

The Beach Boys will ring out the end of summer! With John Stamos and The Righteous Brothers as their opening act. Plenty of good vibes for a Monday, and tickets are still available!

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band offers some patriotic pop orchestral music from the Bandshell this morning.

Never gonna get it, never gonna get it .... EnVogue plays the bandshell tonight and tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.!

Ray Sands and Polka Dots are rocking the Bazaar stage during the day, while big dance party makers Pop ROCKS keeps it going after dark.

Tip a cap to the humans who've participated in the State Fair for 50 years at the 50 Year Awards, on the Schell's stage at 5:30 p.m.

And Echos of Elvis is playing at the AFL-CIO at 5 p.m., thankyouverymuch.

In 1979, Martha Rossini Olson began selling buckets of cookies from a 9x11 foot booth. By 2017, Sweet Martha was pumping out 3 million cookies a day.

Packing tip: Slather on some hand sanitizer as you make your way from the horse barn to the cookie stand. Then head to Lipsense by Senegence in the Grandstand and test out the long-lasting line of kiss-proof, smudge-proof lip products that’s fostered a cult-like following around the globe.

Hit the Kidway, but don't skip the Little Farm Hands to learn and play farm time. Morning is best, for avoiding crowds and mood swings, to let your future farmers take turns doing farm chores, harvest some crops, and earning money to spend in the farm store for snacks.

What’s the best footwear for a professional chef? Clogs of course. Sweden’s own Troentorp makes some of the best clogs, but they don’t have a Minnesota store—except during the State Fair. Beeline for the northwest most corner of the ground floor of the Grandstand and you can try on all the good clogs to get your right fit.

Your #MSFTip of the day:

× Some of the best music & fun happens at @CafeCaribe Not sure the name of this band but they were kickin it on #Day1! #msfTIPS #mnstatefair 😎💜🎼😝 @ Cafe Caribe at the Minnesota State Fair https://t.co/VOgBBQ0gG2 — Jon Stanley (@jstanleymn) August 26, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

Steph March will be on MyTalk 107.1 at 2 p.m., and then live on the KSTP stage with Twin Cities Live at 3 p.m..

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 4!

Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!

