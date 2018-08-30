Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Eight

.
Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.
Theme Day: Seniors Day!! And you know what they say: Seniors Rule!! The 65+ set gets in for $9 today and the rest of us get to help celebrate with deals on merch and food all around the grounds. Check out the SilverSneakers fitness action in Dan Patch Park, and let's all agree to jam through the streets with care today, hmmmm?
BUTTON OF THE DAY
Corn dogging at the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.
Daily Picks
- Here's a seminar you hate to have to take: Buckthorn Quick Fix class is on at the Eco Experience at 10 a.m. You can't just burn your yard down, you know.
- What does a Supreme Champion look like? This is your chance to find out.
- Last chance to get squash bread braids instructions at the Recipe Card Roundup in Creative Activities.
- And Surly's exec chef Ben Peine is hanging in the Cambria Kitchen, drilling down on house-made boar bratwurst.
- Don't just ogle the babies, talk to the pros at Meet the Veterinarians at the Miracle of Birth center.
- Raptors are back for a couple of days doing demos on the Garden stage at the DNR.
- So, the Emerald Ash Borer is a costumed character in the DNR park, but I would just want to go push him down because, damn! What about the ash?
- The Agrilympics sally forth today with Celebrity Butter Carving on the Moo Stage. I know a few pastry chefs who would OWN that.
- The Coliseum will be hosting the Horse Show at noon, and if you haven't seen the beauty of an Appaloosa or a Paint Pinto up close, this is it.
- Get some tips and tricks for a spicy life at the Growing Great Garlic in MN class in the DIRT area of the Ag/Hort.
- If you missed the llama costumes, at least stick around for the llama obstacle course.
- Do time your beer run to the West End with a Zarongo Flamenco Dancer performance.
WHAT2EAT2DAY
- Old School: You shouldn't be surprised that Preferred Pickle is one of the top earners at the Fair. Those fried pickle chips are a #MUSTGET for plenty of us.
- New School: Taco Cat has left the building, but Mama D's has come to play in the Bazaar with that BBQ Split situation, GF mac-n-cheese, and a pulled pork sammie.
- Chew on this: Did you catch Zimmern taking Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier around the Fair? Cute!
- Last Call: If you can't get to the liquor store fast enough to get the Modist Pineapple Milkshake IPA, all you have to do is amble to the Ballpark Cafe where it's ON TAP.
- Don't forget to check out Dara's Top Five before you go. And dip back into the Get It / Skip It / Your Call post because we've updated it with a little downloadable picto-guide cheat sheet!
At the Grandstand TONIGHT
It's the truTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS starring The Tenderloins tonight and it is full-on hijinx comedy, so assume that beer will be shooting out of your nose, and dress accordingly. Tickets? Yes.
Free Music/Stage Picks for Today
- The Pearl Bros will be covering the 60's to the 80's in Dan Patch Park today.
- We probably haven't said enough about Wayne & The Boys who play at Giggles every day around noon. That is a good time bar, partly because of them.
- The BluPrint band at Dino's Gyros is quickly becoming one of my favorite things. SO much bootyshaking fun.
- I don't care when you were born, you should get to the AFL-CIO at 5 p.m. for Explosion Big Band. Those are some juicy horns.
- Of course you should listen to Boom Boom Steve V & The Knockouts while chewing on ribs at RC's BBQ.
- Clay Walker is at it again tonight in the Leinie's bandshell, wooing all the humans with that country vibe.
In 2015, Black Lives Matter St. Paul organized a protest, #BlackFair, on opening weekend to highlight economic and social disparities. Several entrances on Snelling remained blocked for hours.
Packing tip: The fair can be draining, even for your phone. Pack a portable charger to avoid falling off the grid. If you desperately need one on-site, or just want a new pocket speaker for fun, you can lose hours at Gadgets 4 U on the main level of the Grandstand.
Getting the kids involved with the ag stuff can be tricky if they're afraid of big animals, so go easy and introduce them to the Make-and-Take activities. They'll be able to craft a living plant necklace or a wool bracelet or a seed ball and wear it home.
Obviously beer is one of the big deals this year at the State Fair, but what is there for people seeking something interesting and non-alcoholic? Here are some quick picks! Fresh Lemonade: I’m partial to any that come with the half-lemon floating in the cup. Iced Hibiscus Tea: French Meadow makes hibiscus tea that is a serious powerhouse of health-giving antioxidants (Will this offset a funnel cake? Bring a scientist and ask her!) Kombucha: Produce Exchange is my go-to spot when I’m feeling heat-defeated at the fair, peps me right up! House Ginger Beer: Harry Singh’s in the food building delivers real spice, real ginger, I love it.
Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:
Where to Find Us Today:
- Dara will be on WCCO radio with Chad Hartman around 2 p.m., go say HEY!
- PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 7! They'll record Day 8 at 11 a.m. on the Veranda near the Grandstand.
