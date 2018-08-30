Minnesota State Fair Daily: Day Eight

Welcome to your star spangled, all encompassing, full-bellied planner to a day at The Minnesota State Fair. You got this.

Theme Day: Seniors Day!! And you know what they say: Seniors Rule!! The 65+ set gets in for $9 today and the rest of us get to help celebrate with deals on merch and food all around the grounds. Check out the SilverSneakers fitness action in Dan Patch Park, and let's all agree to jam through the streets with care today, hmmmm?

BUTTON OF THE DAY

Corn dogging at the Fair today? If you happen to see Steph March out there, she'll be wearing THIS button. The first person to find her and call it out each day will win a free year's subscription to the magazine! High five and selfie included.

Daily Picks

WHAT2EAT2DAY

At the Grandstand TONIGHT

It's the truTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS starring The Tenderloins tonight and it is full-on hijinx comedy, so assume that beer will be shooting out of your nose, and dress accordingly. Tickets? Yes.

Free Music/Stage Picks for Today

The Pearl Bros will be covering the 60's to the 80's in Dan Patch Park today.

will be covering the 60's to the 80's in Dan Patch Park today. We probably haven't said enough about Wayne & The Boys who play at Giggles every day around noon. That is a good time bar, partly because of them.

who play at Giggles every day around noon. That is a good time bar, partly because of them. The BluPrint band at Dino's Gyros is quickly becoming one of my favorite things. SO much bootyshaking fun.

band at Dino's Gyros is quickly becoming one of my favorite things. SO much bootyshaking fun. I don't care when you were born, you should get to the AFL-CIO at 5 p.m. for Explosion Big Band. Those are some juicy horns.

Those are some juicy horns. Of course you should listen to Boom Boom Steve V & The Knockouts while chewing on ribs at RC's BBQ.

while chewing on ribs at RC's BBQ. Clay Walker is at it again tonight in the Leinie's bandshell, wooing all the humans with that country vibe.

In 2015, Black Lives Matter St. Paul organized a protest, #BlackFair, on opening weekend to highlight economic and social disparities. Several entrances on Snelling remained blocked for hours.

Packing tip: The fair can be draining, even for your phone. Pack a portable charger to avoid falling off the grid. If you desperately need one on-site, or just want a new pocket speaker for fun, you can lose hours at Gadgets 4 U on the main level of the Grandstand.

Getting the kids involved with the ag stuff can be tricky if they're afraid of big animals, so go easy and introduce them to the Make-and-Take activities. They'll be able to craft a living plant necklace or a wool bracelet or a seed ball and wear it home.

Obviously beer is one of the big deals this year at the State Fair, but what is there for people seeking something interesting and non-alcoholic? Here are some quick picks! Fresh Lemonade: I’m partial to any that come with the half-lemon floating in the cup. Iced Hibiscus Tea: French Meadow makes hibiscus tea that is a serious powerhouse of health-giving antioxidants (Will this offset a funnel cake? Bring a scientist and ask her!) Kombucha: Produce Exchange is my go-to spot when I’m feeling heat-defeated at the fair, peps me right up! House Ginger Beer: Harry Singh’s in the food building delivers real spice, real ginger, I love it.

Your #mnstatefair moment of the day:

I've been going to the @mnstatefair my whole life and I've never seen a @UMNExt @MN4H llama/alpaca costume contest before. How have I missed this? pic.twitter.com/3jZfohAaho — Devin Henry (@dhenry) August 30, 2018

Where to Find Us Today:

Dara will be on WCCO radio with Chad Hartman around 2 p.m., go say HEY!

PODCAST ON A STICK! Listen to Steph March and Steph Hansen as they podcast live from the Fair everyday: Here's the episode from Day 7! They'll record Day 8 at 11 a.m. on the Veranda near the Grandstand.

Tag your photos with #statefairdaily on Instagram, and we'll re-post you here!

A post shared by Stephanie March (@stephaniemarch) on Aug 29, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

