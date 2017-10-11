Minnesota Sports Awards to Debut in December

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sports Minneapolis Minnesota Sports Awards

Minnesota sports are pretty great. Mikael Granlund’s top-shelf goals are crazy exciting, a Lindsay Whalen 3-pointer will always get us on our feet, and all of the above leads to bragging rights in the form of winning seasons and championship banners—we repeat: pretty dang great. But recently, a handful of Minnesotans noticed our athletic heroes and heroines shine just as brightly off the court as they do in the box scores and decided this was the year for some proper recognition. Enter: the Minnesota Sports Awards.

One member of the aforementioned handful is senior vice president of Destination Sales for Meet Minneapolis and Sports Minneapolis, Brent Foerster. This type of program—one that honors professional, collegiate, and high school athletes and coaches for their athletic achievements, but also for their impact on our community—has been on his, and many others’, to-do lists for years. “The major push actually came from the pro teams,” Foerster says. “People within teams wanted to have some sort of event that would recognize sports in the community.”

There are six awards up for grabs at the inaugural Sports Awards gala (which will be held Dec. 13 right there on the Target Center hardwood): one each for high school, college, and professional athlete of the year, Minnesota sports moment of the year, the courage award, and the lifetime achievement award. Each requires the nominee to demonstrate sportsmanship, inspire his/her peers, and contribute to the community, in addition to having a knack for the game (think Emmit Carpenter game-winning field goal against Rutgers last season type of greatness, people).

And, in keeping with the community-involvement theme, the pool of nominees will be curated by all of you. Public nominations are accepted through Friday, Oct. 13, an appointed board will select finalists by the end of October, and winners will be announced at the ticketed gala.

Leading up to the big reveal, guests can bid on silent auction items, all of which have been donated by teams and local businesses. So far, the haul includes signed jerseys, tickets to upcoming games, and tons of exclusive experiences—like back-of-the-house arena tours. Teams have also offered up their time. Foerster says each pro team, as well as the University of Minnesota, will have a player or coach in the audience.

Their enthusiastic participation didn’t surprise Foerster one bit. “Look at our sporting teams,” he says. “Whether it’s the U of M or the pro teams, look what they do for the community. [Supporting] cancer research, the Children’s Hospital. They give back.” Sports Minneapolis will pay that generosity forward with a donation to a soon-to-be-announced local organization.

And this is only the beginning. Foerster plans to make everything, including the philanthropic aspect, bigger and better after this year’s debut installment, which, by the way, didn’t land in 2017 accidentally. Between our hosting of the X Games earlier this year, and a little thing you might have heard of called Super Bowl LII in a few short months, the timing was a no-brainer. But, while it’s easy to see the mutual love between sports and our great state during these one-time-in-Minnesota events, Foerster’s goal in creating the Sports Awards was to celebrate the relationship on a much more regular basis.

“The Super Bowl will come and go,” he says. “But we want to continue to promote sports in the community and showcase what it means in the community.”