MN Pro Sports Teams Assist Stadium Workers in the Pandemic

With most sporting events and seasons being suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans and players are certainly missing out on competition and entertainment. More importantly, thousands of hourly workers who ensure these events run smoothly, safely, and enjoyably, are missing out on pay.

Since news broke that the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS seasons were being suspended, some owners and players throughout the leagues have stepped up and donated money, or set up relief funds to provide for the employees who will be affected most. Here’s what different professional sports teams in Minnesota have done. At this time, the Loons have not responded to a request for information on this topic.

Timberwolves and Lynx

Owner Glen Taylor announced the Timberwolves and Lynx will provide a $1 million relief fund for the hundreds of part-time workers affected by the cancellation of Target Center games. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help efforts to slow the coronavirus and increase testing capabilities.

Wild

Wild owner Craig Leipold said the team will compensate part-time employees who were scheduled to work the final six games of the regular season. When asked for more details, a press contact said the organization had no further comment on specifics. Pulling from the arena and Herbies on the Park, the Wild and Xcel Energy Center have donated over 2.400 pounds of perishable food to Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Twins

All 30 MLB teams have decided to donate to employees unable to work due to the delay in starting the season, and the Twins will commit at least $1 million to gameday staff affected by the delayed start of the season. About 1,400 part-time employees work for the Twins, with somewhere between 500-700 working per game. The Twins have also donated $30,000 to The Sheridan Story, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting child hunger.