Everything You Need to Know Before Primary Voting

After complaints over the chaos of the 2016 presidential caucuses, Minnesota passed legislation to switch to a primary for presidential nomination. Four years later, we’re in the midst of early-voting for the primaries with the official March 3 primary just around the corner. But Minnesota hasn’t used a primary for the presidential nominating contest since the early ‘90s, says Kathryn Pearson, a professor in the University of Minnesota’s political science department. Many eligible voters weren’t even born at that point, and those who were voting nearly three decades ago might be a bit rusty on how the whole thing works. So what the heck do you need to know?

Primaries have standard voting rules.

“Regular election rules apply in primaries. So, you go in, you go to the regular ballot machine, you have your ballot scanned, just like you would in a normal election. Whereas since the party runs the caucus, you know, literally you might be writing down the name of the candidate on a slip of paper and a volunteer is counting it,” Pearson says. “So the fact that election rules apply, voters feel more secure in the results, I would say.”

Caucuses are run by the political parties, but primaries are run by the Minnesota Secretary of State Office, she adds. This also means you go to your normal polling location and voting is open all day, solving some of the accessibility issues of caucuses in past elections.

“Primaries will enable more people to participate. They won’t just be limited to the windows of two hours at night,” she says. “I think turnout will be much higher than Minnesota has had in caucuses.”

Caucuses are still happening.

“Minnesota is still having caucuses to choose delegates for party conventions, and that’s really important to note. So, the presidential selection process is moving to a primary, but for every other level of office, there’s still a caucus, and then if someone wants to be a delegate to the DNC or the RNC, they would still caucus to start that process,” Pearson says.

Find your caucus on the DFL, GOP, or your chosen party’s website, or use the Secretary of State’s caucus locator. Caucuses start the party endorsement process and happen a week before the primary on February 25, which Pearson says is much earlier than many voters start paying attention.

“Some critical decisions will still be made by a small number of people, sort of the party’s most involved people, before the August primary,” she says. “Not all, some candidates who don’t get the party endorsement may drop out before the party primary ever occurs.”

Your party information isn’t private.

“In general, the move to switch to a primary was popular, because it means that more people will participate. It will be a franchising move for more people who care about who the presidential nominee is, so it was viewed as being a good thing. However, the fact that the parties, not the general public, but the parties will have information about which party individuals vote in, is making some people unhappy,” Pearson says.

This is different from a caucus, in which the other party doesn’t get your information, only the actual party you voted with. But, to be clear, the party officials only get your party affiliation information, not who you voted for. So, people who don’t want their party affiliation to be known may be deterred from participating, she says.

“For example, I talked to a judge who said, ‘I’m not going to vote in a primary, not when the parties could know which ballot I chose,’” Pearson adds.

You’re not done yet.

After the caucus night in February and the March presidential primary, there is another primary on August 11.

“They changed it for president, but not for other levels of office,” Pearson says. “For other levels of office, the primaries will happen in August. Like for legislature and congress, etcetera.”

Then, of course, the big Election Day is on November 3.

“I just hope that voters in Minnesota know that the presidential primaries are coming up on March 3, you know, it’s a big deal,” she says.