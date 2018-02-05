Minnesota Pop Quiz: Curb Your Enthusiasm's J.B. Smoove

× Expand J.B. Smoove fails the Juicy Lucy test, at Pinstripes in Edina.

Just how altered was our Twin Cities universe during Super Bowl weekend? Met my family at Pinstripes Saturday afternoon to find them bowling with actor/comedian J.B. Smoove—you might know him as Leon from Curb Your Enthusiasm. My children just thought he was a funny dude with decent bowling tips. To be fair, he didn’t just happen to be at the Edina bowling alley. We were all there for Superbowling, a fundraiser to benefit ACES—Athletes Committed to Educating Students—a program that teaches math through sports for low-income Twin Cities kids. Smoove is a supporter, as well as a Super Bowl regular—LII was the fifth he’s attended. He likes games, so we played Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's pop quiz.

Prince or Bob Dylan? Prince, of course.

Favorite song? Purple Rain

Best show you’ve ever seen at First Avenue? I’ve only been there one time, and guess who I was seeing? Myself in the mirror! I performed at First Avenue years ago.

Favorite famous Anderson: Louie, Lonnie, or Richard Dean? Gotta go Lonnie.

Charlie Brown or Snoopy? Snoopy, of course! Come on!

If I say Juicy Lucy, what am I talking about? Of course, it’s a business that makes smoothies. It’s a smoothie company! Everybody knows that!

We’re giving you an ice sculpture! Not really, but if we were, what would you want it to be? A classic car. A classic, sweet, long car. Maybe a ’68 Lincoln. Suicide doors. Maybe both doors are open and you get inside and carve out the interior and everything. One big bucket seat.

What kind of car do you actually drive? I drive a ’68 Lincoln. An RV ice sculpture would be cool too. Hey, another good idea: You carve a Juicy Lucy!

What did you buy on your last Target run? Caramel popcorn medley. They call it a medley because there’s different types of popcorn in there. And caramel. And a cluster of almonds and walnuts. It’s delicious. Don’t do it too much because it’s deadly.

Non-Minnesota question: How long has your TV character, Leon, been bunking with Larry David? He’s been at his house since season 6. In calendar years, since ’07. Ten years! At this point, I don’t know if Larry’s staying with him or he’s staying with Larry.

You’ve been to five Super Bowls. How does Minneapolis rate? Every city does a unique job of catering to the fans, introducing fans to their city, and what’s cool about it. This city is unique. This is where football is played. We all complain that we don’t want to be in the cold, but snowy, cold weather is football. The essence of it. The city’s doing a remarkable job. Some friends of mine went ice fishing, some friends went zip lining.

Did you? Of course not.