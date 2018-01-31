Minnesota Pop Quiz: Brad Paisley

Country music star Brad Paisley sang “Go to Bed Early” at the Sleep Number store at Mall of America on Tuesday evening because it isn’t a Super Bowl without big brands trotting out celebrities on their behalf.

The Minneapolis-based mattress company is in it to win it at the big game festivities, with a major presence on Nicollet Mall's Super Bowl Live as well. So Paisley’s tour of duty began in the afternoon at the Sleep Number exhibit inside the Dayton’s Project where he was immediately swarmed by iPhone holders (no one talks, just snaps) as he got into bed with Sleep Number CEO Shelly Ibach for pillow talk about mattress features. His cowboy hat rested on his chest. Paisley’s next stop: MOA for a pop-up concert inside the Sleep Number store, followed by a meet and greet with reporters and executives at the Super Bowl Media Party at Nickelodeon Universe where he became the first celebrity of this Super Bowl week to attempt Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Minnesota pop quiz.

Prince or Bob Dylan? Bob Dylan

Favorite Dylan Song? Ah…….

You can pass. I’m not passing! It’s on the Nashville Skyline album…it’s about fried chicken

Mary Tyler Moore or Rhoda? Mary Tyler Moore

Charlie Brown or Snoopy? Snoopy, he’s a lot more positive

If I say “Juicy Lucy,” what am I talking about? Lucy from Peanuts with great gossip.

Ever eaten cheese curds? Many times

Would you rather go Ice fish or eat lutefisk? Ice fishing

Ever been to First Avenue? No, I’d like to, totally

We’re giving you an ice sculpture! Not really, but if we were, what would you want it to be? Probably something super hero

Favorite super hero? Batman

What’s your Sleep Number? 90

Who do you want to win the Super Bowl? I couldn’t care any less this is the year. Honestly, there’s almost nothing they could do that would ruin my day.

What’s your team? Cleveland Browns. We’ll be there next year. No we won’t.

Get all the Super Bowl celebrity highlights, and if you see a star, tag your Instagrams and Tweets #superbowlcelebs to have your paparazzi shots featured here.