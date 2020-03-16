Minnesota Nonprofits and Charities to Support Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

St. Stephens Human Services is asking for donations of frozen meals for its emergency shelters. St. Stephens asks that donors coordinate dropoff in advance. Meals, as well as hand sanitizer, hand soap, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, and toilet paper can be dropped off at 2309 Nicollet Ave.

Springboard for the Arts has set up a fundraiser to aid its personal emergency relief fund, which generally supports artists facing career-threatening emergencies. With the proliferation of cancelled events due to the coronavirus, Springboard has decided to expand the fund to include artists, contractors, and freelancers that have lost income due to cancellations.

Item donations for People Serving People, the family-focused homeless shelter, can be taken to 614 S 3rd St. in Minneapolis. Two items urgently needed at this time are Similac Soy Isomil Powder Formula and Similac Sensitive Powder Formula.

Help At Your Door provides services for seniors and people with disabilities throughout the Twin Cities metro area. This can include help with grocery shopping and storage, home cleaning and repair, and transportation.

Help Second Heartland Harvest supply those in Minnesota and western Wisconsin facing hunger. Money donations can be made at their website.

Emma Norton Services, which provides housing and care to women, children, and families experiencing homelessness, mental illness, and chemical dependency, needs cleaning supplies and full sized personal care products

The Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis provide help for families and individuals struggling with homelessness and hunger. Private donations fund about 90 percent of its emergency shelter operations, so any additional donations during this time can greatly aid the shelters in operating in the safest and most effective manner.

Twin Cities Music Community Trust is supporting local musician and the workforce in the music and event industries suffering due to the many cancellations of shows and events. Donations help any individuals losing out on work due to the coronavirus.