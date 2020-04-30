Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Plans Reopening for Cars

× Expand Photograph by Kelly Ryan Kegans Minnesota Landscape Arboretum The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum from last spring.

With everything that's going on in the world right now, we can all use a brief reprieve to stop and smell the flowers. Fortunately, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum agrees, which is why it's beginning a phased reopening plan this week.

Starting tomorrow, the Arboretum will open its Three-Mile Drive for vehicle-only traffic, with an online reservation system to limit the amount of cars that can tour the gardens. Note: You can NOT get out of your car, but you can still appreciate the plants from within it.

“Based on the success of this initial phase and our ability to continue to ensure everyone’s safety, we hope to announce additional plans for expanded access at a later date,” Arboretum director Peter Moe said in a press release. “We are delighted that visitors will get to see the magnificent 39,000 tulips in bloom and be welcomed back to nature, which we all need during these challenging times.”

All visitors–members and the public alike–must have pre-registered online reservations to get in to the grounds (no on-site transactions are being accepted). Available times and reservations are on the Arboretum's website. Members can still get in for free, and it costs $15 per car.

“We must be able to maintain the safety of everyone on-site while also following the guidance of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Health and the University’s own public health experts. This will only be possible through shared participation in these new rules focused on safe operations,” Moe added.

The Arboretum also included more information about the details of the reopening: