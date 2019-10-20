Minnesota Jazz Gems Join for One Night

× Expand JazzMN.org (Grivna) / peterkoganmusic.com (Kogan) Brian Grivna will play alto with the Peter Kogan Quartet on Wednesday at Crooners.

Their sounds have filled auditoriums and theaters around the Twin Cities for years. You may have heard the thunder of Peter Kogan’s timpani reverberating through Orchestra Hall, where he played with the Minnesota Orchestra until 2015. Or the serenade of Brian Grivna’s saxophone (or clarinet) wafting from the pit at the old Guthrie Theatre, at the Children’s Theatre, and the Ordway, where he's played with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. But the two classically trained musicians have deep roots in jazz, and they’re going to grace us with their grooves on Wednesday for an all-ages show at Crooners, still a hidden gem despite the venue’s many accolades and A-list performers. Expect to hear a lot of wildly inventive improvising from Grivna on alto. (Or maybe on tenor and bari?)

Though a celebrated saxophonist, Grivna was a child wonder clarinet player, performing with the Minnesota Orchestra at age 12. After studying English literature at Dartmouth College, he worked in jazz, commercial, and theater music before joining the Buddy Rich band in 1971. He toured with Rich and recorded several albums and television shows before landing in Minnesota. He was the staff woodwind performer at the old Guthrie Theatre till 1983, and went on to record two CDs with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and one with the Minnesota Orchestra.

After studying at Juliard and Cleveland Institute of Music, Kogan had stints playing timpani at the Cleveland Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony. But in 1977 his passion for jazz blues and rock got the better of him, and he left the Pittsburgh Symphony to spend several years in New York City as a drum set player and composer. He backed blues legends Lightnin' Hopkins, Honey-Boy Edwards, and Jimmy Whitherspoon, played for the Drifters and the Crystals, and Rock and rock-and-roll icon Bo Diddley. He landed in Minnesota in the mid-'80s, and joined the Minnesota Orchestra as principal timpani. He's recorded three jazz albums: "Cornucopia" (2013), "Some Monsterful Wonderthing" (voted one fo the top 10 jazz albums of the year in the Star Tribune in 2015), and "The Green Album" (2018).

Wednesday, Oct. 23, Doors 5:30 / Show 7:30

Crooners Lounge & Supper Club

6161 Highway 65 NE, Fridley