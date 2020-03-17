A Brief History of the Irish in Minnesota

× Expand Minnesota Goes Green

1839

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society St. Paul's first recorded murder

The body of an Irish-born sergeant, John Hays, washes up in the Mississippi—St. Paul’s first recorded murder. Henry Sibley, then justice of the peace, arrests another Irishman, Edward Phelan, a violent Fort Snelling army buddy. But he dodges conviction.

1861

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society John Ireland

After emigrating with his parents from Kilkenny in 1852, John Ireland becomes ordained in St. Paul and serves as chaplain in the Civil War with the Fifth Minnesota, a mostly Irish regiment.

1867

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Mary Theresa Mehegan

James J. Hill marries Mary Theresa Mehegan, a devout Irish Catholic who went to school with John Ireland’s sisters. The Protestant railroad baron demonstrates a preference for hiring Irish contractors while constructing his Great Northern line.

1881

Bishop Ireland settles thousands of Irish on land along the Great Northern. But when a colony of 24 Gaelic-speaking families at Graceville runs into the wintergeddon of ’80-81, they’re forced to migrate to the “Connemara Patch,” a slum on St. Paul’s east side.

1882

Oscar Wilde, wearing purple silk velvet and one white kid glove, appears in the Cities for two lectures on art. The press mock his dandyism, with the Tribune’s review entitled “An ‘Ass-Thete.’”

1888

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Ignatius Donnelly

Ignatius Donnelly, a populist pol with a kiss of the blarney, follows up his book on Atlantis with a treatise suggesting Bacon was the real Shakespeare.

1900

“The Big Fellow” John O’Connor becomes St. Paul’s chief of police and institutes “the O’Connor Layover Agreement.” Gangsters (Ma Barker, John Dillinger) receive temporary amnesty in exchange for announcing their arrival—and paying a hefty bribe.

1915

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society St. Anthony Hill cathedral

Archbishop Ireland celebrates the first mass at his nearly finished copper-domed cathedral on top of St. Anthony Hill, in St. Paul. However, in a dilemma fit for HGTV, the construction drags on (and on) until 1940.

1928

Image by Shutterstock/Benchart “Dapper” Dan Hogan

Eight years after O’Connor’s death helps end the corrupt police layover system, his longtime fixer, notorious Green Lantern owner “Dapper” Dan Hogan, expires of natural causes. No, wait: It was a car bomb.

1932

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society William Mahoney

William Mahoney wins the mayorship of St. Paul, inaugurating a 40-year Irish dynasty. Nine of the next 10 mayors will be Irish, with names like Fallon, McDonough, Delaney, Byrne, and McCarty.

1935

Back in Galway, former Connemara Patch refugee Éamon a Búrc gives an oral history to the Irish Folklore Commission. Though Búrc’s body has been wrecked by his labor on the Northern line, his memory is astounding. Búrc’s accounts of verse and legends fill more than 2,000 pages.

1958

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Eugene McCarthy

Eugene McCarthy becomes the first Catholic elected to the U.S. Senate. His commitment to Catholic social justice and his principled opposition to the Vietnam War will profoundly impact the ’68 presidential election.

1970

Shutterstock/Tatiana Popova The Great White Hope

Jim Beattie, a 6'9" Irish boxer from St. Paul, gets in the ring with James Earl Jones in The Great White Hope. The movie—about the media’s desperate search for a white contender—is a little on the (broken) nose.

1975

Three decades after his death, F. Scott Fitzgerald finally comes to rest in the family plot in Rockville, MD. The exhumed remains of Fitz and wife Zelda move from the Protestant Rockville Union Cemetery, to be reinterred at the Catholic St. Mary’s.

1995

Alamy Stock Photo/ZUMA Press, Inc. Joe Dowling

Once the wonder boy artistic director of Dublin’s Abbey Theatre, Joe Dowling replaces Garland Wright as AD of the Guthrie. Dowling sticks around for two decades and leads the theater to a gleaming new spaceship/IKEA outlet on the West Bank.

1999

Photo by Shutterstock/Carrie-Nelson Gov. Jesse Ventura

Gov. Jesse Ventura goes off script during his appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. “Whoever designed the streets must have been drunk,” the Body says of St. Paul. “I think it was those Irish guys—you know what they like to do.”

2011

Image by Shutterstock/707117767 Kieran Folliard

Empire-building restaurateur Kieran Folliard calculates how much Jameson he’s pouring and concludes he should just sell his own whiskey. He names the stuff 2 Gingers, but then, to comply with dated liquor laws, must sell off his pubs.

2015

After starting at the TC Reader, struggling with coke, sobering up, and starring at The New York Times, David Carr is buried at St. Ignatius Loyola, in NY. But his old Reader editor Brian Lambert and company throw a proper Irish wake back home at Liquor Lyle’s.