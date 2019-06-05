Minnesota for President

× Expand Photos courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (Windom, Donnelly, House, Stassen Buttons, Humphrey family, McCarthy, Pawlenty, Mondale); Bettmann/Getty Images (Humphrey Convention); PhotoStockImage/ shutterstock.com (button); Ellis/Alamy Stock Photo (Bachman); Zuma Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo (Klobuchar) Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Every four years, some ambitious Minnesota pol throws his or her hat into the national ring, and every few years, the body politic tosses it right back. Minnesotans have lost in squeakers and in landslides, in March and in November, as serious contenders and as comic relief.

As for 2020? We’re waiting for Harold Stassen to announce his candidacy—from the grave.

William Windom

1880

William Windom, from Winona, runs for prez. The former U.S. senator earns a modest 10 votes at the Republican national convention. But the party’s nominee, James Garfield, becomes president, and appoints Windom secretary of the treasury.

Ignatius Donnelly

1900

The People’s Party nominates Ignatius Donnelly, a former U.S. congressman who also wrote books on the lost city of Atlantis and the Shakespeare authorship question. A populist conspiracy theorist in the White House? Pfft.

Harold Stassen voting poster

1948

Harold Stassen, Minnesota’s former gov, announces his first presidential campaign. The “boy wonder” wins four primaries but ultimately loses Oregon—and the nom—to Thomas Dewey, of New York. DEWEY DEFEATS STASSEN!

Stassen runs for the second time.

1948

Minneapolis mayor Hubert Humphrey gives a landmark speech on civil rights at the 1948 Democratic convention, in Philly. It provokes a Dixiecrat walkout, led by segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond, and puts Humphrey on the political map.

1952

Stassen runs for the second time. He loses, but helps Eisenhower win the nomination when he releases his delegates to the former general.

1964

Stassen runs for the third time, and loses.

1968

Stassen runs for the fourth time, and loses.

Sen. Eugene McCarthy

1968

Sen. Eugene McCarthy reluctantly enters the Dem primary as an anti–Vietnam War candidate. He shocks President Johnson by finishing second in the N.H. primary; Johnson, in turn, abandons the race.

Veep Hubert Humphrey

1968

Veep Hubert Humphrey makes a late entrance into the Dem primary, and wins the nomination at the convention. He loses to Nixon and returns to the senate two years later.

1976, 1980 &1984

Stassen runs for the fifth, sixth, and seventh time, and loses.

Walter “Fritz” Mondale

1984

Former VP Walter “Fritz” Mondale crushes Reagan in the first debate (as Alzheimer’s rumors swirl around the incumbent). Mondale wins a squeaker in Minnesota—and drops the other 49 states.

1988 & 1992

Stassen runs for the eighth and ninth time, and loses.

Gov. Tim Pawlenty

2008

With the national G.O.P. convention in St. Paul, Gov. Tim Pawlenty looks like a VP contender. But John McCain snubs him and picks kooky Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin, instead. Embarrassing.

Congresswoman Michele Bachman

2011

Gov. Pawlenty announces for the G.O.P. primary, then finishes third in the Iowa straw poll, two spots behind surprise victor, Congresswoman Michele Bachman.

2012

After finishing a disappointing sixth place in the Iowa caucus, Bachman—a Waterloo, Iowa, native—suspends her campaign.

2016

Ole Savior, who had previously run for governor alongside an Elvis impersonator, launches a long-shot bid for president. Another long shot, Donald Trump, beats him to the prize.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

2018

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her candidacy in a driving snowstorm at Boom Island Park, on the Mississippi. A blizzard of horrible coverage ensues (salad comb, anyone?). At press time, Klobuchar polls at a robust 3 percent.