Minnesota Feels the Love in Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sound the horns for the gold and maroon! The University of Minnesota Marching Band marched with Justin Timberlake in the Super Bowl Halftime Show—one of many ways JT showed the love for our state.

"The U of M Marching Band's Super Bowl appearance affirms the excellence of their musicality, and their total dedication to our institution. I couldn't be more thrilled and proud of our Band, and to be Director of the School of Music – Michael Kim #SBLII #PepsiHalftime @umncla pic.twitter.com/SjEOlbpgx2 — UM School of Music (@UMN_Music) February 5, 2018

He shouted out "Minneapolis" at least three times during the show, and showed his respect for Prince by singing "I would die for you" with his likeness being flashed on what looked a bit like a bed sheet (would the hologram have been so bad)?

Rumors of a planned Prince hologram in the halftime show caused an uproar by his most ardent fans, with Sheila E leading the charge. Prince never wanted to be a hologram, she told the media, finally tweeting today,, "Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wd 2 seeing what I'm sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no longer a hologram."

The biggest Minnesota moment came when purple lights spread outside the stadium in the shape of Prince's sign.