Drive-In Movie Theaters in Minnesota

This summer, why not swap all the little screens for a big screen? Like, a really big screen.

You can still find that old summer magic that only a drive-in movie can provide. Packing everyone up in the car, in pj’s with blankets, knowing you’re going to try for a double feature that ends after midnight, still feels like breaking the rules.

Packs of Cutter-scented kids roam the aisles and glut around the concession stand, where their $1 bill can actually score them a hot dog. In some of the theaters where you can grill out, the night becomes a giant field party of frisbees and new friends.

Until it’s just dark enough, and we all scurry to our camp chairs or truck beds or hood-tops and tune in the radio while the massive screen flickers to life, and the warm night sky twinkles above.

Here’s where to find that magic: