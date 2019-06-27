Drive-In Movie Theaters in Minnesota

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Minnesota Drive-In Movie Theaters
Vali-Hi
This summer, why not swap all the little screens for a big screen? Like, a really big screen.
You can still find that old summer magic that only a drive-in movie can provide. Packing everyone up in the car, in pj’s with blankets, knowing you’re going to try for a double feature that ends after midnight, still feels like breaking the rules.
Packs of Cutter-scented kids roam the aisles and glut around the concession stand, where their $1 bill can actually score them a hot dog. In some of the theaters where you can grill out, the night becomes a giant field party of frisbees and new friends.
Until it’s just dark enough, and we all scurry to our camp chairs or truck beds or hood-tops and tune in the radio while the massive screen flickers to life, and the warm night sky twinkles above.
Here’s where to find that magic:
- Elko Speedway – Elko New Market
- Vali-Hi – Lake Elmo
- Starlite – Litchfield
- Long Drive-In – Long Prairie