Minnesota Comedy Is No Joke!

The Hennepin Theater The Hennepin Theater (now The Orpheum)

The setup: What kind of comedy comes from a culture that’s socially conservative, passive aggressive, and painfully slow-talking? The punch: a sneakily successful scene that created Louie Anderson, Mitch Hedberg, Nick Swardson, and Maria Bamford. So how did that happen?

1921

The Hennepin Theater (now The Orpheum), described as “the biggest vaudeville theater west of N.Y.,” opens with a double bill: Servais Leroy’s act, “Sawing a Woman in Half”; and the Marx Bros.

Dudley Riggs

1958

Dudley Riggs develops his “instant theater” style in N.Y., and brings his troupe to Dudley Riggs Café Espresso on E. Hennepin. Riggs claims it’s the state’s first espresso machine.

1960

Bob Newhart records The Button Down Mind Strikes Back! at Freddie’s Café, a jazz club in downtown Minneapolis.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

1970

After breaking her engagement, 30-year-old Mary Richards moves to Minneapolis and takes a job at TV station WJM. The Mary Tyler Moore Show puts us on the sitcom map—we’re gonna cast her in bronze after all!

1974

On July 6, Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion beams its first live broadcast from the Janet Wallace Auditorium of Macalester College. Twelve audience members are in attendance, mostly children.

Al Franken and Tom Davis

Al Franken and Tom Davis, Blake class clowns and young Dudley Riggs veterans, sign on as original writers for Saturday Night Live. They share a salary of $350 a week.

1977

Standups “Wild Bill” Bauer, Jeff Gerbino, Scott Hansen, and Louie Anderson start making regular appearances at Mickey Finn’s, a hole in the wall in Nordeast. Our very own standup scene starts here.

Tim Allen

1981

After serving two years and four months for cocaine possession at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, Minnesota, Tim Allen is released on Hollywood.

1983

Local comedian Tom Arnold opens for an up-and-coming comedian from Denver, Roseanne Barr, at Scott Hansen’s comedy club in Minneapolis. The pair marry in 1990.

How to Talk Minnesotan

1987

How to Talk Minnesotan, a book and a PBS special by Prairie Home writer Howard Mohr, encases cultural clichés—the overlong Minnesotan goodbye, neurotic tics like “you betcha”—in a hotdish pan for all eternity.

Joel Hodgson

1988

Joel Hodgson, the funniest person ever to graduate from Bethel, lands Mystery Science Theater 3000 at local UHF station Channel 23. After a one-year run, MST3000 becomes one of the first shows picked up by Comedy Central.

1989

Living punch line “Fancy Ray” McCloney debuts Get Down With It on public access. Shockingly, he lands Whoopi Goldberg as a guest.

1991

Chinese-American restaurateur Louis Lee opens Acme Comedy Company in the Itasca Building. With its (literal) low ceiling and Monday-night open mic, the club becomes a favorite of touring acts and home to a second generation of local comics.

Lizz Winstead

1996

Comedy Central debuts The Daily Show, created by south Minneapolis comic Lizz Winstead and starring Craig Kilborn, a fantastically smug SportsCenter anchor from Hastings.

1996

Novelty singer Tiny Tim is halfway through “Tiptoe” at The Women’s Club when he suffers a fatal heart attack. He is entombed in Lakewood Cemetery.

Dan Schlissel

1998

Heavy-metal record exec Dan Schlissel founds Stand Up! Records, in Minneapolis. His lineup: Lewis Black, David Cross, Patton Oswalt, and Marc Maron.

2001

Local weirdo Rich Kronfeld (with Steve Sedahl) hosts Comedy Central’s Let’s Bowl. The insane half hour forces contestants to bowl out their feuds, People’s Court–style.

Mitch Hedberg

2003

St. Paul’s Mitch Hedberg records Mitch All Together at Acme. (“I’m sick of following my dreams, man. I’m just gonna ask where they’re goin’ and hook up with ’em later.”)

Nick Swardson

2006

St. Paul Central grad Nick Swardson, a product of both Comedy Sportz and Acme’s Monday-night scene, writes and stars in the cult hit Grandma’s Boy, for Adam Sandler & Co.

The Maria Bamford Show

2009

The Maria Bamford Show debuts on YouTube. The screamingly awkward autobiographical series follows a Hollywood comedian who moves back to her childhood home in Duluth.

2017

Leeann Tweeden accuses Sen. Al Franken of forcibly kissing her in 2006, while rehearsing a USO skit. More women come forward with allegations. Franken resigns.