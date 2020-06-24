Minnesota Casinos Upping The Ante

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand via Shutterstock Dice Rolling

Girls' Getaway

via Shutterstock Crown Icon

Who says you need to take a flight for an escape with your girlfriends? Canterbury Park in Shakopee has all the Kentucky Derby vibes—just grab your best sun hat, and you’re off to the races. If you’re making a night of it, there’s free trolley service on race days to and from Mystic Lake’s hotel, just five miles away.

For the ultimate self-care staycation, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel’s spa menu runs the gamut from facials and full-body exfoliation to heat wraps, stone massages, and a steam room. Brow and lash treatments snip significant time off your morning routine. Bust a move (with your fresh face and sharp brows) to live entertainment at the outdoor amphitheater during warmer months or at the indoor bar.

From your nose to your toes, Grand Casino Hinckley provides relaxation with aromatherapy massages, steam rooms, nail services, and body and skin care treatments that will leave you feeling fresh and ready for coffee and ice cream from Corner Bean and Sweet Spot or edibles from the other eight restaurants onsite. For added stress reduction, hit the relaxation lounges (co-ed or private women’s and men’s). If you want to raise the roof instead of wind down, catch a live show at the outdoor amphitheater.

For lovebirds craving a nontraditional casino stay, post up in a private chalet at Grand Casino Hinckley. Bonus: a remote retreat experience = minimized contact.

The Romantics

Photo courtesy of Running Aces Horse Races at Running Aces Horsin’ around at Running Aces

Roll down the windows, crack open some salty snacks, and sing along to your fave tunes for a few hours—romantic road trips are the new travel trend. Escape the family frenzy at Treasure Island Resort & Casino with the adults-only section of The Lagoon and the aptly named Barefoot Bar, a swim-up cocktail counter.

It’s ready, set, romance at Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack, with outdoor movies and dinner on Thursdays and horse racing on weekends in the summer.

Spa treatments aren’t only reserved for the ladies at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen (north of Detroit Lakes), which offers a Gentlemen’s Man-e-cure and couples spa packages with massages, facials, and body wraps. Bring your swimsuits for a dip in the glass-enclosed hot tub.

For lovebirds craving a nontraditional casino stay, post up in a private chalet at Grand Casino Hinckley. Each chalet has a private deck and access to an outdoor pool, basketball and volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, shuffleboards, and a pool table, plus shuttle service to the casino. Bonus: a remote retreat experience = minimized contact.

Full House

Local casinos are stepping up their family-friendly offerings to include kid-centered areas and entertainment for everyone. Treasure Island’s indoor water park has a lazy river and an activity pool (plus free admission with a hotel stay). Opt for dry land instead with the 24-lane bowling alley, the arcade of entirely nonviolent games, and a golf course overlooking Lake Pepin. TI offers hourly childcare and entertainment for kids up to age 12, so parents can take advantage of adult activities.

Photo courtesy of Canterbury Park Basset Hound Races at Canterbury Park Basset Hound Races at Canterbury Park

Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley have activities for all ages, with an arcade, indoor playground, and ice cream shop at each casino. Spa services, a golf course, arcade games, and bowling give GC Hinckley the winning hand.

It’s not just horse racing at Canterbury Park—on special race days, local dogs race before the horses. Who doesn’t love corgis or basset hounds flopping across the finish? Exotic animals like unicorns and ostriches make appearances too. Bring the kids, and even enter your dog in advance.

via Shutterstock Cherries Icon

Flavor Finders

We don’t usually think of casino buffets as top-notch for the taste buds, but Minnesota casinos are dishing up extra flavor with unique offerings and new restaurants. Shingobee on the Bay, sister of nearby Northern Lights Casino, serves up food with a view of Leech Lake. Water enthusiasts can boat up to the sports bar–casino.

Both Grand Casino locations already have stacked lineups of bars, coffee shops, and buffets, but these new joints are leveling up the foodie appeal. The newest restaurant at Grand Casino Mille Lacs, 1991 Kitchen, nods to the casino’s founding year and serves unique inventions like pesto monkey bread alongside favorites like burgers and walleye. In the shell of a steakhouse, Brand Burger Bar is a new sports bar with giant, shareable Bloody Marys. The recently renovated Eddy’s Resort on Lake Mille Lacs has a restaurant and patio with vintage vibes, expansive windows, and gastropub food as appealing as the views.

Specialty bars, a swim-up station, and a quiet retreat within the steakhouse at Treasure Island Resort & Casino provide an excuse to sail away at this local Margaritaville on the Mississippi.

Grab a microbrew and gather around the central fire pit in the newly renovated Grille House at Grand Casino Hinckley. Modern tile and wood accents create a next-level up-north atmosphere. Plus, a helping of small-town charm with American eats in a classic diner setting at GCH’s Stories Diner.

Photo courtesy of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Sweet Temptations at Mystic Lake Casino A few flavors at Mystic Lake: Sweet Temptations and Minnehaha Café (below)

From a buffet to a café to a sweets shop offering gelato, macarons, and more, Mystic Lake has treats for every palate. Ample dining and beverage options, including Caribou Coffee, are within easy access of the gaming floor, and a free shuttle goes to nearby Little Six Casino for its famed from-scratch pizza.

Eight bars at Treasure Island dole out live performances and local craft beers. Specialty bars, a swim-up station, and a quiet retreat within the steakhouse provide an excuse to sail away at this local Margaritaville on the Mississippi.

Experience Seekers

Folks who can’t wait for their next ticketed event—that’s you, millennials—are pining for out-of-house adventure this summer after months of cancellations and postponements. Minnesota casinos are answering with unique experiences, no large crowds required.

Photo courtesy of Running Aces Trout Pond at Running Aces Plus, a reel-your-own trout pond

Horse-racing house Running Aces added a 116-room overnighter last summer that merges modern Scandinavian and comfortable Northwoods designs with high ceilings, local artwork, and spacious rooms. Guests can watch races and live music social distancing-style from hotel rooms facing the track. And for the outdoorspeople, the Running Aces kitchen crew will fillet your fresh catch from the trout pond.

More than three hours from the metro area, Fortune Bay Resort Casino—ironically on Everett Bay—certainly is an escape. The lakeside sauna with a wood-burning stove is open year-round for an authentic Iron Range steam. Take advantage of the Lake Vermilion location with pontoon, boat, and nonmotorized watercraft rentals, plus live music on the patio in summer and icehouse rentals, cross-country skiing, and hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails in winter.

via Shutterstock Horse Shoe Icon

In The Cards

What’s next for Minnesota casinos

With younger demographics craving enhanced experiences, Minnesota casinos are ponying up with remodels, new construction, and distinctive dining concepts. Here, a few notable ones to keep an eye on:

Photo courtesy of Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Minnehaha Café at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Recently remodeled Minnehaha Café is among the new flavors at Mystic Lake.

The newest addition at Running Aces, just off 694, has expansive windows facing the racetrack and the fresh, open design of a boutique hotel.

Mystic Lake pours some sugar on us with new dessert shop Sweet Temptations and spices up Minnehaha Café with a remodel.

Ongoing Card Casino upgrades, new bars, and more food options attract new audiences to Canterbury Park. “Live horse racing continues to become more popular with families,” which “has continued to break down the traditional view of a racetrack and bring fans of all ages out to enjoy the Minnesota summer,” the Canterbury team says.