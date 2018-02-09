Minnesota Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics

× Expand Photo from Shutterstock Lindsey Vonn skiing in a race.

Our fiercest Minnesotan competitors venture out of the Bold North frozen tundra into...more of the same in PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympic games. First-timers and seasoned vets alike represent our great state in the race to the podium in everything from hockey to curling.

Lindsey Vonn (St. Paul)

Alpine Skiing

Women’s super-G – Feb. 16, 7-11 p.m. on NBC

Women’s downhill – Feb. 20, 7-11:30 p.m. on NBC

Women’s alpine combined – Feb. 22-23, 11:35 p.m.-1 a.m., 1-3 a.m., and 7-10 p.m. on NBC

Why to watch: Don't call it a comeback (but actually, do). After having to sit out of the Sochi games due to injury, Vonn's first Olympics appearance in eight years will also be her last.

Did you know: Vonn started skiing before most of us could ride a bike—she was 3-years-old and skied at Buck Hill.

Leif Nordgren (Marine)

Biathlon

Men’s 10k sprint – Feb. 11, 4-6:45 a.m. on NBCSN

Men’s 12.5k pursuit – Feb. 12, 4:10-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN

Men’s 4x7.5k relay – Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m. on NBC, and 7-8:30 p.m. on NBCSN

Why to watch: This year’s Team USA could be the first to bring home a medal in the biathlon event.

Did you know: When he’s not skiing and shooting, Nordgren enjoys orienteering, presumably with his four-legged friend.

Jessie Diggins (Afton)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s skiathlon – Feb. 10, 1-2:05 a.m. on NBCSN

Women’s 10k freestyle – Feb. 15, 4-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN, and 2-4 p.m. on NBC

Women’s 4x5k relay – Feb. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m. on NBCSN, and 2-5 p.m. on NBC

Women’s team sprint – Feb. 21, 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on NBCSN, and 7-10 p.m. on NBC

Why to watch: Team USA is seeking its first medal in a women’s cross-country event.

Did you know: She’s a fan of Caddyshack and has the gopher dance to prove it.

Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s 30k classic mass start – Feb. 25, 1-3 a.m. on NBCSN, and 2-5 p.m. on NBC

Why to watch: Team USA is seeking its first medal in a women’s cross-country event.

Did you know: On her off days, you might catch her foraging for mushrooms.

Anne Hart (Stillwater)

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s sprint classic – Feb. 13, 4-6:10 a.m. and 8:30-10:30 a.n. on NBCSN, and 2-4 p.m. on NBC

Why to watch: Team USA is seeking its first medal in a women’s cross-country event.

Did you know: She was probably cheering louder than you all season. #PurplePeopleEaters

Cory Cristensen (Duluth), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul)

Curling

Round robin session 1 vs. Japan – Feb. 14, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC

Round robin session 2 vs. Great Britain – Feb. 14-15, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 3 vs. Switzerland – Feb. 15, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC

Round robin session 5 vs. Russia – Feb. 16-17, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 6 vs. Canada – Feb. 17, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC

Round robin session 8 vs. Denmark – Feb. 19, 12:30-3:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 9 vs. China – Feb. 19, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC

Round robin session 10 vs. South Korea – Feb. 20, 4-6:10 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 12 vs. Sweden – Feb. 21, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC

Why to watch: All members of Team USA women's curling are first-time Olympians.

Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth), John Shuster (Chisholm)

Curling

Round robin session 1 vs. South Korea – Feb. 13-14, 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 3 vs. Italy – Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 4 vs. Sweden- Feb. 16, 10 p.m.-12 a.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 5 vs. Denmark – Feb. 16, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC

Round robin session 7 vs. Japan – Feb. 17-18, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 8 vs. Norway – Feb. 18, 3-6 p.m. on CNBC

Round robin session 9 vs. Canada – Feb. 19, 3:30-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN

Round robin session 11 vs. Switzerland – Feb. 20, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC

Round robin session 12 vs. Great Britain – Feb. 21, 4-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN

Why to watch: This year's squad is led by a seasoned vet--the most seasoned, in fact. Shuster competes in his record-setting fourth consecutive Olympic games.

Will Borgen (Moorhead), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington)

Hockey

Men’s prelim round vs. Slovenia – Feb. 14, 5:30-8:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Men’s prelim round vs. Slovakia – Feb. 15, 9-11:30 p.m. on CNBC

Men’s prelim round vs. Russia – Feb. 17, 6:10-8:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Why to watch: For the first time in 20 years, the NHL will not let its players participate in the Olympic games. Instead, Team USA will be made up of all rising-start college athletes and Americans who play in European professional leagues.

Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth), Gigi Marvin (Warroad), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth), Maddie Rooney (Andover), Lee Stecklein (Roseville)

Hockey

Women’s prelim round vs. Finland – Feb. 11, 1:40-4 a.m. on NBCSN

Women’s prelim round vs. Russia – Feb. 13, 6:10-8:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Women’s prelim round vs. Canada – Feb. 14-15, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN

Why to watch: Of the 23 roster members, seven are from Minnesota, making it the most largely represented state on the team.