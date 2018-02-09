Minnesota Athletes to Watch in the 2018 Winter Olympics

Photo from Shutterstock
Lindsey Vonn skiing in a race.
Our fiercest Minnesotan competitors venture out of the Bold North frozen tundra into...more of the same in PyeongChang, South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympic games. First-timers and seasoned vets alike represent our great state in the race to the podium in everything from hockey to curling.
Lindsey Vonn (St. Paul)
Alpine Skiing
- Women’s super-G – Feb. 16, 7-11 p.m. on NBC
- Women’s downhill – Feb. 20, 7-11:30 p.m. on NBC
- Women’s alpine combined – Feb. 22-23, 11:35 p.m.-1 a.m., 1-3 a.m., and 7-10 p.m. on NBC
Why to watch: Don't call it a comeback (but actually, do). After having to sit out of the Sochi games due to injury, Vonn's first Olympics appearance in eight years will also be her last.
Did you know: Vonn started skiing before most of us could ride a bike—she was 3-years-old and skied at Buck Hill.
Leif Nordgren (Marine)
Biathlon
- Men’s 10k sprint – Feb. 11, 4-6:45 a.m. on NBCSN
- Men’s 12.5k pursuit – Feb. 12, 4:10-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN
- Men’s 4x7.5k relay – Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m. on NBC, and 7-8:30 p.m. on NBCSN
Why to watch: This year’s Team USA could be the first to bring home a medal in the biathlon event.
Did you know: When he’s not skiing and shooting, Nordgren enjoys orienteering, presumably with his four-legged friend.
Jessie Diggins (Afton)
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s skiathlon – Feb. 10, 1-2:05 a.m. on NBCSN
- Women’s 10k freestyle – Feb. 15, 4-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN, and 2-4 p.m. on NBC
- Women’s 4x5k relay – Feb. 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m. on NBCSN, and 2-5 p.m. on NBC
- Women’s team sprint – Feb. 21, 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on NBCSN, and 7-10 p.m. on NBC
Why to watch: Team USA is seeking its first medal in a women’s cross-country event.
Did you know: She’s a fan of Caddyshack and has the gopher dance to prove it.
Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s 30k classic mass start – Feb. 25, 1-3 a.m. on NBCSN, and 2-5 p.m. on NBC
Why to watch: Team USA is seeking its first medal in a women’s cross-country event.
Did you know: On her off days, you might catch her foraging for mushrooms.
Anne Hart (Stillwater)
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s sprint classic – Feb. 13, 4-6:10 a.m. and 8:30-10:30 a.n. on NBCSN, and 2-4 p.m. on NBC
Why to watch: Team USA is seeking its first medal in a women’s cross-country event.
Did you know: She was probably cheering louder than you all season. #PurplePeopleEaters
Cory Cristensen (Duluth), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul)
Curling
- Round robin session 1 vs. Japan – Feb. 14, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC
- Round robin session 2 vs. Great Britain – Feb. 14-15, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 3 vs. Switzerland – Feb. 15, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC
- Round robin session 5 vs. Russia – Feb. 16-17, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 6 vs. Canada – Feb. 17, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC
- Round robin session 8 vs. Denmark – Feb. 19, 12:30-3:30 a.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 9 vs. China – Feb. 19, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC
- Round robin session 10 vs. South Korea – Feb. 20, 4-6:10 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 12 vs. Sweden – Feb. 21, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC
Why to watch: All members of Team USA women's curling are first-time Olympians.
Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth), John Shuster (Chisholm)
Curling
- Round robin session 1 vs. South Korea – Feb. 13-14, 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 3 vs. Italy – Feb. 15, 1-4 p.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 4 vs. Sweden- Feb. 16, 10 p.m.-12 a.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 5 vs. Denmark – Feb. 16, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC
- Round robin session 7 vs. Japan – Feb. 17-18, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 8 vs. Norway – Feb. 18, 3-6 p.m. on CNBC
- Round robin session 9 vs. Canada – Feb. 19, 3:30-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN
- Round robin session 11 vs. Switzerland – Feb. 20, 4-7 p.m. on CNBC
- Round robin session 12 vs. Great Britain – Feb. 21, 4-6:10 a.m. on NBCSN
Why to watch: This year's squad is led by a seasoned vet--the most seasoned, in fact. Shuster competes in his record-setting fourth consecutive Olympic games.
Will Borgen (Moorhead), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington)
Hockey
- Men’s prelim round vs. Slovenia – Feb. 14, 5:30-8:30 a.m. on NBCSN
- Men’s prelim round vs. Slovakia – Feb. 15, 9-11:30 p.m. on CNBC
- Men’s prelim round vs. Russia – Feb. 17, 6:10-8:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Why to watch: For the first time in 20 years, the NHL will not let its players participate in the Olympic games. Instead, Team USA will be made up of all rising-start college athletes and Americans who play in European professional leagues.
Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth), Gigi Marvin (Warroad), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth), Maddie Rooney (Andover), Lee Stecklein (Roseville)
Hockey
- Women’s prelim round vs. Finland – Feb. 11, 1:40-4 a.m. on NBCSN
- Women’s prelim round vs. Russia – Feb. 13, 6:10-8:30 a.m. on NBCSN
- Women’s prelim round vs. Canada – Feb. 14-15, 11:30 p.m.-1:40 a.m. on NBCSN
Why to watch: Of the 23 roster members, seven are from Minnesota, making it the most largely represented state on the team.