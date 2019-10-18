Minneapolis South High Schoolers Get a National Writing Platform

× Expand Photos by John Schaidler Finding the Words

In the forward to Indigenous Originated: Walking in Two Worlds, rapper and Native activist Paul Wenell Jr.—AKA Tall Paul—makes an important distinction between himself and the authors of the book: ninth and tenth graders enrolled in the All Nations program at Minneapolis South High School.

“While reading their words, I was reminded of my own time as a teen attending Minneapolis South High School,” Tall Paul writes. “Looking back, I can’t recall writing a single paper while there.”

In the course of creating their anthology, the All Nations students spent a year honing their chops through the Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute (MOI), a youth writing program with a satellite station at South High. Though the program may sound unusual—from the silly name on down—this type of work is what MOI does. Last year, for instance, four fulltime MOI staffers, along with more than 75 volunteers, served roughly 2,000 students from more than 20 Twin Cities schools. MOI accomplished all that on a budget of roughly $300,000.

MOI started in 2009 as an informal offshoot of author Dave Eggers’s national writing-education nonprofit, 826. In its first year, MOI provided tutoring out of a few area schools; four years later, it hired its first full-time employee and opened a brick-and-mortar writing center. And just a couple of years after that, author and board member Marlon James became a guest instructor. In 2018, MOI moved to its forever home, a whimsical writing lab. The building is strategically located at an intersection of underserved populations—including Native, Latinx, and East African kids—in Minneapolis’s Seward neighborhood. Finally, in August, having met membership and development thresholds, MOI became 826 MSP: the ninth fully sanctioned chapter of 826 National.

Future Poet The future Poet Laureate of the United States hones his skills at 826 MSP’s Seward writing center.

“The young authors we work with now have a national platform,” says 826 MSP executive director Samantha Sencer-Mura. (Name sounds familiar? Sencer-Mura’s father is the prominent writer and teacher David Mura.) “We also have a lot more resources in terms of curriculum, research, and evaluation.”

The 826 way is a holistic approach: One-on-one instruction becomes a key to unlocking a student’s voice and potential. Many youth participants arrive with an inherently negative relationship to school. As students gain the technical skills to tell their stories, they can then share them with friends, family, and a wider world.

Unfortunately, that world currently appears fractious and hostile. Sencer-Mura likes to think that storytelling can present an answer to a “pretty apocalyptic” state of affairs.

“To get out of this mess,” she says, “we are going to need to envision new futures. And I find the young people we work with have a much easier time doing that than we adults.”