Will Minneapolis Start Charging for Single-Use Bags?

After holding a public hearing this week, the Minneapolis City Council could soon pass a 'Bring Your Own Bag' ordinance that would require city businesses to charge customers 5 cents per single-use bag at checkout.

The ordinance is an effort to encourage people to bring their own reusable bags while shopping to reduce the proliferation of paper and plastic bags. The fee covers the costs that come with disposing and manufacturing shopping bags, and would be kept by businesses and not given to the city.

"We will not recycle our way out of this problem," said Kyle Samejima, the executive director of Minneapolis Climate Action. "Only by reducing the use and eventually stopping the production of single-use bags can this crisis be addressed, but lobbying groups and companies claim recycling can solve this crisis to ensure their profit at the expense of people right now. "

Studies suggest that bag fees discourage customers from taking paper or plastic, and increase the use of reusable bags. In a recent Minneapolis survey, 67 percent of respondents said they would bring a reusable bag if the city enacts the 5-cent fee, while in 76 percent support the extra charge.

Jamie Pfuhl, president of the Minnesota Grocers Association, said the fee would create a "competitive disadvantage" for Minneapolis businesses. "We know that consumers will shop price," she said. "We don't want to force our front-end team members to become the bag police."

In 2014, California became the first state to ban single-use plastic bags at large retail stores. Hawaii and New York have since followed suit, with more states passing similar legislation over the past year.

Previously, the city council attempted to outright ban plastic bags in Minneapolis in 2017, but was blocked after former Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill with a provision that prevented cities from doing so on their own.

Microplastics have become a growing environmental concern, and have been found in human waste. Plastic particles are consumed by wildlife and passed up the food chain, and can also be ingested after they break down into soil and waterways.

Plastic bags are primarily made of ethane, a byproduct of natural gas production, and are extensively lobbied for by the fossil fuel industry. Bag-related global warming emissions could be reduced by over 50 percent through the use of reusable bags. According to Waste Management, only 1 percent of plastic bags are actually recycled. It costs more to recycle a plastic bag than it does to produce a new one, and the production of paper bags emit more greenhouse gasses than plastic, too.

How many spare plastic bags do you keep in a cupboard? Although they can be reused for different purposes, most people only downcycle their plastic bags for one additional use, like as a trash liner or for picking up dog poop. The average disposable bag is used for only 12 minutes before it's tossed, and it takes over 500 years for a plastic bag to degrade in a landfill. Waste collection facilities can also spend up to 4 hours per day removing plastic bags from equipment.

Exemptions to the fee will include bags for produce and bulk goods, take-out bags from dine-in or carry-out restaurants, farmers’ market bags, clothing store bags, and dry-cleaning bags for laundry. Businesses also won’t charge the fee to people paying with food assistance programs.

Other people think that the 5-cent fee is too low, but is a better deterrent than nothing.

"Money, including 5 cents, is a motivator for people to make these changes," one woman said at the hearing. "There are countries and cities all over the world that are outlawing plastic bags, period. So we're getting into it."