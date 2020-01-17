Minneapolis Opposes War With Iran

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis City Hall

The Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution opposing the war in Iran at their meeting today, calling for immediate de-escalation.

“The people of Minneapolis do not want a war with Iran,” lead author of the resolution Council Member Cam Gordon said in a press release.

The resolution states that “the City of Minneapolis opposes killing Iranian civilians, destroying Iranian cultural sites, and all other actions that would be war crimes threatened by the Trump Administration.”

This policy follows Minneapolis’ previous resolution from April condemning Islamophobia and acts of violence against the Muslim community, and a recent march in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood protesting the war.

“Minneapolis has long been a city where local and international issues meet,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in the press release. “Just as protecting human rights has been crucial to our city’s identity, so too has our city’s long history of advocating for peace.”

The City Council included a request for the U.S. Senate to take similar actions and pass a resolution as well, tracking what the House recently passed. The resolution made a public call for Congress to shift funding priorities to meeting essential local community needs from military operations.

“The federal government is not meeting its commitments on critical local needs, like public housing. Instead of wasting money on continued failed and immoral acts of war, they should prioritize providing for the needs of the people of our country,” Gordon said in the press release.

The resolution notes that $2 billion in federal income taxes from Minneapolis taxpayers has been funneled into the wars in Iran and Afghanistan, while recognizing the Iranian-American population residing in the Twin Cities.

“The City of Minneapolis opposes war with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and calls for immediate de-escalation and constructive, good faith negotiation with Iran,” the resolution says.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has reached out to city leaders for further comment and will update this post accordingly.