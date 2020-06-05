Rev. Al Sharpton Leads George Floyd Memorial Service

× Expand George Floyd Memorial Maudeline St. Jean

George Floyd lay in a golden, closed coffin surrounded by white and purple flowers on Thursday at North Central University, where people from across the world said their goodbyes to him. Above his coffin was the image of his mural that thousands have visited in the past week, and images of graffiti hearts.

The killing of George Floyd sparked protests across the world, after video of his death spread widely. Floyd died after being pinned to the ground with the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on his neck, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

As invited guests, friends, and family of George Floyd filed into the university’s chapel, people sat outside as a sign of solidarity and support for George Floyd and his family. Numerous Minnesota politicians Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Tim Walz, and Rep. Ilhan Omar were in attendance. Sitting among them were civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King III and Rev. Jesse Jackson, as well as Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr. Additionally, celebrities including Ludacris, Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish came to the service.

“[We came to show] support for the death of George Floyd, you know, who was tragically, horrifically, devastatingly lynched before the world,” said Maudeline St. Jean, standing next to her sons who held a sign with sentences that read, “I can’t breathe,” “Justice for Floyd,” and “MOM!! 8:46 seconds.”

St. Jean continued: “His death has sparked a new concern regarding the plight of Black people in America, so I came to show support, and to keep the voice of all those who’ve been killed by white supremacists, racism, the whole system of injustice to keep their voices alive.”

Annie Greer and her companions came to show their respect. “As African-Americans we would like to show our presence,” she said. “To let it be known that we’re to join forces with all the other races to show our condolences to the family, that they’re being supported, that they’re not alone in this world, that everybody has to deal with this.”

Twin Cities volunteers set up stands for visitors to receive food and water, while others walked through the crowd handing out tissues and bottles of water. There were stands accepting donations for residents of neighborhoods who’ve been affected by rioters.

Near the beginning of the service, Reverend Scott Hagan, president of North Central University announced the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund, and encouraged other universities to do the same. Before the scholarship was announced, $53,000 was donated to the school to educate future Black leaders.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney to George Floyd’s family, spoke of how finding justice for George Floyd is rooted in the racism of how he was killed.

“It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd,” he said. “It was that other pandemic that we’re far too familiar with in America, that pandemic of racism and discrimination, that killed George Floyd.”

Floyd’s brothers, Philonise and Rodney Floyd, his cousin Shareeduh Tate, and his nephew Brandon Williams shared memories about Floyd’s life and what they’ll miss about him. They shared stories of playing video games together, washing their clothes by hand, and banana-mayonnaise sandwiches. Those who were close to him would call him Perry, Big George, or Big Floyd. Many family members echoed that George made everyone feel important and listened to.

“Everywhere you go and see people, how they cling to him—they wanted to be around him,” Philonise Floyd, George’s brother, said. “He was powerful, man. He had a way with words, he could always make you ready to jump and go all the time. Everybody loved George.”

“I think the thing that I will miss about him the most is his hugs, like he was this great big giant,” Tate said. “When he would wrap his arms around you, you would just feel like everything could just go away.”

Reverend Al Sharpton gave the eulogy for Floyd, as he had done for another victim of police brutality, Michael Brown, almost six years prior. Rev. Sharpton’s eulogy for Floyd called for justice not only for him, but for Black people across the world.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of Black folks,” he said, “because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed of being was [because] you kept your knee on our neck. What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country, and education, and health services, and in every area of American life. It is time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks.’”

As cheering faded across the chapel, Rev. Sharpton brought up the looting and violence, that neither he nor the family of George Floyd condoned. However, he wanted to bring attention to the difference between those calling for peace, and those calling for quiet, saying that justice wouldn’t be achieved if everyone was just quiet.

“Those that broke the law, should pay for whatever law they broke–but so should the four policemen who caused this funeral today,” he said, before addressing Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about the amount of time it took to seek justice for George Floyd. “It seems like some in the criminal justice system have a problem looking at a tape and knowing that there's probable cause, and it takes a long time for you to go do what you see you need to do.”

The memorial service ended with everyone standing for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time as the final moments of George Floyd’s life.

This was the first of three memorial services held for George Floyd. There will be one Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina where he was born, and one in Houston, Texas next Tuesday where he spent a large amount of his life, and will be buried.

Both inside and outside the chapel, people were demanding a change to the system that led to Floyd’s death. “What needs to take place is having federal constitutions and laws that protect those who are continuously suppressed,” said Tonya Enge, a restaurant manager. “We’re rising up, so rise up.”

Many of the people who were outside the memorial brought signs supporting Floyd and his family. Stephanie Garay came wearing a shirt she made that read, “Justice 4 Unkown Names Unheard Voices.” She said that one of the ways to create change is for people to know those who are getting voted into office.

“That’s how we’re going to implement change, by knowing who they are, by pointing out what they’re doing wrong, and voting people in that are going to do things for all communities, including first our Black community, and our Hispanic community,” she said. “We need change, and we need it now, and we need to do that by voting people in that have our best interest at heart.”

Some of the people who came to the memorial service hoped that the death of George Floyd, as tragic as it was, would start moving the world in a better direction.

“His life is even shining more light on all the other injustices in America,” said Sam Ingram, who traveled to Minneapolis from Indiana to see his granddaughter’s graduation. “The Sandra Blands, the Eric Garners. I think his life is shedding light on all of those past injustices in our country.”

He saw today as history being made. “Minneapolis is setting the stage for the world to be better through love.”