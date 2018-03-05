Minneapolis Gears Up to Host Final Four

× Expand Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton at the handoff from Super Bowl to Final Four planning committee Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch (left) passes the ball to 2019 Minneapolis Final Four Local Organizing Committee CEO Kate Mortenson with Gov. Mark Dayton. Super Bowl co-chair Richard Davis looks on.

Minnesota’s Super Bowl Host Committee passed the ball—a basketball—to organizers of the 2019 Minneapolis Final Four on Monday, in a ceremonial transition to the next major sports event coming to town.

March Madness is just days away, but a year from now, the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament will conclude with the Final Four championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“I hope we dribble down Nicollet instead of ski, but we’re excited to follow the Super Bowl and create another amazing experience for Minnesota,” said David Mortenson, chairman of Mortenson Corp. and 2019 Final Four Local Organizing Committee co-chair. He spoke at a downtown press conference that was open to the public and attended by Gov. Mark Dayton.

While not on the same scale as the Super Bowl in terms of scope or fundraising needs for the city, the Final Four is expected to draw 120,000 people to town from an hour or more away, local organizing committee CEO Kate Mortenson says. The economic impact, based on recent Final Four tournaments, could reach $80-$150 million.

Hosting the tournament also comes with a hefty expense: blackout curtains to cover the stadium’s expansive windows and roof, required by the NCAA to ensure consistent lighting for all four teams. The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which owns U.S. Bank Stadium, was aware of this requirement when it won the bid four years ago to host the Final Four. MSFA is in the process of pricing it out. On Monday, Kate Mortenson said she had no additional details.

She was more eager to discuss the community events now in the planning for the 2019 Final Four weekend in the Twin Cities, including a three-day music festival that is expected to be open to the public, a kids’ basketball parade, an open stadium day and a fan festival at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Buoyed by the success of the Super Bowl’s Crew 52, the Final Four will recruit 3,000 Minnesota volunteers to help with event surrounding the basketball tournament. Volunteers will get a uniform, but likely not quite as fancy as the Super Bowl gear, which was custom designed by Target. “It’s a different time of year,” Mortenson said.

Later this month, Minnesota will send a group of 25 representatives to the Final Four in Texas to observe operations, logistics, and best practices.

Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch knows what it’s like to be in their sneakers. “We’ll be here to help if they need it,” she says.

“These events give us an opportunity to showcase Minnesota to the world—who we are, and how we live.” While the Super Bowl’s impact on Minnesota is still being evaluated, Bausch says early research shows Super Bowl visitors plan to return to the state—“in the summer, and maybe even next winter.”