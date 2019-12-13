Minneapolis Declares a Climate Emergency

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis City Hall

In the wake of 11,000 scientists designating climate change as an emergency, Minneapolis officially declared a climate emergency on Friday to address the crisis.

“Climate change is impacting everything from our ability to put food on the table to what Minneapolis residents pay for infrastructure repairs,” says Mayor Jacob Frey in a press release. “By declaring a climate emergency, our city officially recognizes the severity of the climate crisis and challenges us as policymakers to take stronger climate action.”

A declaration of climate emergency is legislation by a government–little or big–stating support of strong action to reverse global warming, according to The Climate Mobilization organization.

Minneapolis’ statement promises to maximize the city’s efforts in tackling climate change. This will include enacting a social cost of carbon, which is a scientific and monetary measurement of the damage emissions has on things like health, homes, and food production. Minneapolis will also be establishing a Sustainable Building Policy to make sure new builds are energy efficient. Demonstrating climate actions and pushing for an advanced building energy performance standard in Minnesota cities will be a part of the city’s efforts as well.

“It is past time for us to start acting with the urgency that this crisis demands,” council member and co-author of the resolution, Cam Gordon stated. “Going on record in this way provides further rationale for increasing local action to fight the climate crisis. And it will, I hope, be the first step towards adopting a Green New Deal for Minneapolis as soon as possible.”

The U.S. House of Representatives and over 900 jurisdictions in 18 countries have also declared a climate emergency. The current state of human-induced climate change is thrusting earth towards its sixth mass species extinction, a United Nations platform found, endangering the food security and water supply of humans and our health.

Minneapolis’ declaration promises to take aggressive action to the climate emergency, and “demands a local, national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States, the State of Minnesota, and the City of Minneapolis, at a massive scale to halt, reverse, mitigate, and prepare for the consequences of the climate emergency and to restore the climate for future generations.”