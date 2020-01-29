Minneapolis Comedy Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

× Expand Courtesy of the Minneapolis Comedy Festival Nick Offerman

The Minneapolis Comedy Festival, that brought Seth Meyers and Bob Newhart to downtown last year for its debut, is coming back this June, and the organizers announced the initial acts to expect.

Some highlights? This year, Nick Offerman of Parks & Rec fame will bring his stand-up routine to the Orpheum Theatre. There's more to the man behind Ron Swanson's brusque exterior: He's a skilled woodworker, written multiple books, and married to Megan Mullaley, AKA Karen from Will & Grace (who hopefully will also be in attendance). Whitney Cummings and Jeff Foxworthy are also coming through town, and personally, I'm most excited about the delightfully funny and disarmingly charming Nicole Byer. Elsewhere in the lineup: Bob Crawford (of The Avett Brothers) and comedian Ben Sawyer will deliver their history podcast The Road to Now to an audience at the Pantages Theatre.

Check out the current lineup below, with more performers to be announced. Tickets for some show are on sale now.