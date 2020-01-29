Minneapolis Comedy Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Courtesy of the Minneapolis Comedy Festival
Nick Offerman
The Minneapolis Comedy Festival, that brought Seth Meyers and Bob Newhart to downtown last year for its debut, is coming back this June, and the organizers announced the initial acts to expect.
Some highlights? This year, Nick Offerman of Parks & Rec fame will bring his stand-up routine to the Orpheum Theatre. There's more to the man behind Ron Swanson's brusque exterior: He's a skilled woodworker, written multiple books, and married to Megan Mullaley, AKA Karen from Will & Grace (who hopefully will also be in attendance). Whitney Cummings and Jeff Foxworthy are also coming through town, and personally, I'm most excited about the delightfully funny and disarmingly charming Nicole Byer. Elsewhere in the lineup: Bob Crawford (of The Avett Brothers) and comedian Ben Sawyer will deliver their history podcast The Road to Now to an audience at the Pantages Theatre.
Check out the current lineup below, with more performers to be announced. Tickets for some show are on sale now.
- June 16: The Road To Now With Bob Crawford & Ben Sawyer, Pantages Theatre
- June 17: Nick Offerman, Orpheum Theatre
- June 17: Doughboys, Woman’s Club Theatre
- June 18: Jeanne Robertson, Pantages Theatre
- June 18: Nicole Byer, Woman’s Club Theatre
- June 18: Bert Kreischer, Orpheum Theatre
- June 19: Whitney Cummings, Pantages Theatre
- June 19: Bert Kreischer, Orpheum Theatre
- June 20: wellRED, Pantages Theatre
- June 20: Kathleen Madigan, Orpheum Theatre
- June 21: Jeff Foxworthy, Orpheum Theatre