Minneapolis City Council Proclaims June 2020 LGBTQIA Month

The Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution last week declaring June 2020 "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual Pride Month." The resolution is declared yearly, and is meant to commemorate LGBTQIA history, encourage residents and visitors to participate in Pride events, and support ongoing queer advocacy. This year, due to COVID-19, Pride is going digital. It will look a little different, but hopefully ring true to its mission.

Pride is ultimately a recognition of LGBTQIA history. It was started to remember the Stonewall riots, which protested constant police harassment and social marginalization of the gay community. The uprising began the morning of June 28th, 1969, when the police raided Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in New York City.

Naturally, the resolution passed by the City of Minneapolis pays homage to the vibrant history of queer advocacy in Minneapolis, dating back to 1975, when Minneapolis prohibited discrimination of the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The resolution continues to highlight the City of Minneapolis' Transgender Work Group, which was established in March 2014 to advocate for concrete policy protections for the transgender community. It also recognizes Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, who were sworn in in 2018, as the first two transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council.

"To marriage equality, to trans rights, the pieces that Minnesota did give, Minneapolis has been on the forefront of those rights. And those rights were given not that long ago. If we don't remember that history, and if we don't take those pieces seriously, they could just as easily be taken away," said Darcie Baumann, Chair of Twin Cities Pride.

Baumann said that while we won't be able to gather in person this year, it's important for Pride to still happen. "Pride is a real affirmation for people. It's a homecoming. It's important for us to still have Pride, to have that community, and to commemorate Stonewall, which is what the Pride movement is about. As well as looking at what we have done and can do," she said.

In addition to celebrating history, Pride is also about validating queer identities and making resources available. During COVID-19, that's more crucial than ever.

The queer community is both more at risk of experiencing medical complications if they contract COVID-19, and of being disproportionately affected by the economic fallout during and following the pandemic. Gender affirming surgeries were put on the backburner, and pandemic-related anxiety exasperates pre-existing mental health struggles. "There are people sheltering in place right now with families who are not accepting," Baumann added.

This year, instead of meandering around Loring Park, Pride will include a virtual marketplace where the nonprofits, artisans, and small businesses that usually attend Pride will be showcased. This way, they'll still be able to give resources, we will still be able to support queer businesses, and activists can continue campaigning.

On one of the days, Pride goers can attend "meeting rooms," where they'll be able to learn in-depth about what services nonprofits provide, talk to vendors, and ask artists questions about their products. "That's part of the festival, supporting these businesses and giving support to people," said Baumman.

Other events will include a virtual 5k, a DIY series, and a virtual parade. And the bright side? People who wouldn't usually attend Pride due to barriers such as transportation or illness might be able to engage this year. "It's nice to know that the city of Minneapolis still holds Pride high on their list and is still very supportive of the community and our rights, and they make sure this resolution is still here, like it is every year," Baumann said.

tcpride.org