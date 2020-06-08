Minneapolis City Council Majority Announces Intent to Disband MPD

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams George Floyd Mural Cup Foods

On Sunday, 13 days after the police killing of George Floyd, which has galvanized protests globally, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council took to Powderhorn Park to pledge to take next steps in dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department.

“We’re here because we hear you. We are here today because George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police. We are here because here in Minneapolis and in cities across the United States it is clear that our existing system of policing and public safety is not keeping our communities safe,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed. Period.”

On Friday, the council announced it would ban police chokeholds and neck restraints. In an op-ed published in TIME that day, Council Member Steve Fletcher wrote: “We can invest in cultural competency and mental health training, de-escalation and conflict resolution. We can send a city response that is appropriate to each situation and makes it better. We can resolve confusion over a $20 grocery transaction without drawing a weapon or pulling out handcuffs.”

× Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety. https://t.co/FCfjoPy64k — Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 4, 2020

× I’m at the community meeting at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis, where City Council members just unveiled a mission statement for reimagining policing. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/MhVlOpajpU — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 7, 2020

The move comes after a wave of institutions—including the University of Minnesota and Minneapolis Public Schools—announced they were cutting ties with the MPD, and after the state announced a civil rights investigation into the last ten years of the police department to find patterns of racial discrimination. On stage, Bender was joined by Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Members Alondra Cano, Phillippe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Fletcher, Cam Gordon, Andrew Johnson, and Jeremy Schroeder. Council Members Lisa Goodman, Linea Palmisano, and Kevin Reich did not join the rest in their statement.

Palmisano reportedly watched the other council members at Powderhorn Park. “I’m not here to sign a pledge,” she said, according to the Star Tribune. “I am here to talk about alternatives to policing. I took an oath of office. I pledged to uphold the safety of our city, and by that I mean, everybody in our city, and that means different things to different people.”

“Our commitment is to end our city’s toxic relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department, to end policing as we know it, and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe,” Bender said.

Video of protesters confronting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey went viral over the weekend. Organized by Black Visions to protest police brutality, Frey said he opposed defunding the MPD, and was met with boos, chants of shame, and cries of “Go home, Jacob, go home!”

“It shouldn’t have taken so much death to get us here,” said director of Black Visions Kandace Montgomery in a press release on Sunday—who asked Frey the question at the protest. “George Floyd should not have been murdered for so many people to wake up. It shouldn’t have taken young Black folks risking their lives in these streets, over and over. I want to honor all of the organizers and communities who—for generations—have dreamed and worked to make this day happen.”

The council’s announcement comes after two years of organizing by Black Visions and Reclaim the Block to get the city to divest from MPD and reinvest in community-led safety and other resources. Members of American Indian Movement Patrol were also present at Sunday’s gathering.

“Safety is being able to decide who supports you,” Arianna Nason of MPD150 said in the press release. The group has researched and created reports on the department’s history of misconduct. “We’re not abolishing help. We’re abolishing police. That’s very different… We have to do the work to imagine something different and to listen to what people in different neighborhoods and communities want.”

“We have no paradigm for policing that is not rooted in white supremacy,” Cunningham said. “We have a paradigm for safety that is rooted in community and justice. We have seen it the last two weeks. The reality is that people have been doing this work for decades and not being paid. We have poured that money into the police department and where has it gotten us?”

The council is expected to engage the community and organizers to lay out next steps in envisioning what defunding the police department could look like.