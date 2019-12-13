Minneapolis Cider Company Opens Pickleball Courts

× Expand Courtesy of Minneapolis Cider Company Minneapolis Cider Company

Who would have thought that pickleball and fermented apples would pair perfectly? The co-owners of Minneapolis Cider Company, that’s who.

“We really wanted to bring an experience and an activity into the space,” says co-owner David O’Neill. The 15,000-square-foot warehouse already had a ping pong table, so why not crank up the dial on paddle sports?

After kicking the idea around for three months, two indoor courts open at the cidery on Saturday, December 14, with free, 20-minute learning sessions all day from the staff (as well as their family and friends, who they say are experts.)

The new courts are the latest indication that pickleball fever has reached a new high in the Twin Cities. You can already play in local community centers, like St. Paul and Williston Fitness Center in Minnetonka, or hit up an outdoor court in warmer temps, like parks in Richfield and Bass Lake Playfield in Plymouth. But Minneapolis Cider Company is the first to bring the vinegar-cucumber sport into its taproom.

“Especially in January when it’s really cold out and you can’t do as many outdoor activities,” says O’Neill. “It’s warm; the cider’s flowing.”

Apple-savvy trio, David O’Neill, Jason Dayton, and Rob Fisk (who is also the cider-maker) opened Minneapolis Cider in May. “We try and really welcome folks to the category,” says O’Neill. “We try to span the spectrum to challenge people’s idea of what cider is and what it can be.” Their diverse line of house-made ciders even includes an apple spirit, Royale, which they use for their Manhattan and old-fashioned, among others.

A year ago (before Minneapolis Cider was pouring and mixing), O’Neill and a friend went to the local Life Time to play basketball. To their disappointment, the gym was reserved for several hours of pickleball. “After a couple minutes of pouting, we were like, ‘You know, if you can’t beat em, join em,’ and we picked up racquets and started playing.”

He was hooked. Unlike tennis and other racquet sports, O’Neill says, “you’re not necessarily running around and sweating a bunch.” He hopes people will come as they are to Minneapolis Cider’s courts, whether in boots and sweats, or shorts and tanks.

The sport started in Seattle as a tennis substitute for the over-40 population. “My grandmother plays pickleball–she loves it. Even though it kind of started with the older generation, it’s really friendly and it’s really easy to pick up,” he says. “It can bring all kinds of people together in a fun setting.”

Pickleball is designed for doubles play (that’s four people to a court, for us non-athletic folk), but O’Neill says it’s free-play at Minneapolis Cider. Bring 4, 8, 12, or 20 of your closest friends and play on rotating teams.

After the grand opening, the courts are open anytime the cidery is and can be reserved in hourly increments for $40, and paddle rentals are $3. If you’re a pro PB-er, you can bring your own paddles, too.

“It’s more elevated and fun than the gym vibe that you would find in your athletic facility,” says O’Neill. Large, south-facing windows flood the pickleball space with sunlight and a lounge area allows for easy spectating–ahem, smack-talking.

“I don’t know of any other places that have a social setting around that. So, we really hope to cultivate the pickleball community in Minneapolis and St. Paul,” says O’Neill.

So, Twin Cities, get ready to hit some pickles.

Reserve a court at minneapoliscider.co/pickleball. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE 9th St., Mpls., 612-886-1357, minneapoliscider.co