George Floyd Protests Spread; Fires and Looting Shake the Twin Cities

Following the death of George Floyd, downtown protests, looting, and fires hit neighborhoods across Minneapolis and St. Paul on Thursday, leaving dozens of buildings and businesses damaged and destroyed, including retail chains, restaurants, and a school. The most significant of these sites: The 3rd Precinct, which police abandoned Thursday night in a seemingly unprecedented concession to the civic unrest. Soon after, fires engulfed the police station and protesters chased after retreating police cars and set off fireworks outside.

“Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires,” Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said. Staff evacuated the building shortly after 10 p.m.

× BREAKING: The third precinct police station is on fire. Rioters have taken over pic.twitter.com/AJg4jDr9Tz — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 29, 2020

× Fireworks shooting into the sky as the MPD Third Precinct burns. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/fDHOn70T3A — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

Throughout Thursday, tensions grew between police and a swelling crowd outside the Midway Target, in St. Paul. Looting spread to businesses along University Avenue; isolated looting emerged on Grand Avenue and elsewhere. In downtown Minneapolis, protestors marched down Marquette Avenue, passing several businesses with boarded up windows. Other crowds formed outside the home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

In an afternoon press conference, CBS Minnesota reported, Freeman described the killing of George Floyd as “graphic and horrific and terrible.” He then added, “But there is evidence that does not support a criminal charge.” (Late Thursday night, the attorney’s office suggested Freeman had been misinterpreted.) The attorney’s office also reported that the MPD officers involved in Floyd’s death are not cooperating with investigations.

× Crowd near midway Target in St. Paul is now smashing the windows of nearby Verizon, Noodles and Co. and Vitamin Shoppe pic.twitter.com/mOEnebW8hm — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 28, 2020

× Well THAT was uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/Qdu4LyrZ9U — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) May 29, 2020

× moment of silence for george floyd in front of the public safety building #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/OTkwOsKuXd — taylr (@taylr) May 29, 2020

× Growing protest rn outside Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s house at 51st and Oliver Ave S #Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/IkdfRWiGw8 — EthanWilenskyLanford (@EthanWL) May 28, 2020

Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard on Thursday afternoon, requesting more than 500 troops to control the streets. The last time the National Guard patrolled in Minnesota was in 2008, when former Gov. Tim Pawlenty deployed 300 troops to control riots outside the Republican National Convention.

"It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect. George Floyd's death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction,” Gov. Walz said. “As George Floyd's family has said, 'Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.' Let's come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd."

By late afternoon on Thursday, Metro Transit stopped the light rail and cancelled buses. Numerous businesses around the metro closed early for safety, including Rosedale Center and Mall of America, and Target announced 24 of its metro stores would close until further notice.

Earlier, the University of Minnesota’s president Joan Gabel announced it will no longer contract with the MPD for law-enforcement support or specialized services for events. A letter written by Jael Kerandi, the University’s first African-American student body president, instigated the change.

“Our campuses and facilities are part of the communities in which they reside,” Gabel wrote in the announcement to students, faculty, and staff. “We must act when our neighbors are harmed and in pain.”

On CNN, George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd said, “I want everybody to be peaceful right now, but people are torn and hurt because they’re tired of seeing black men die, constantly, over and over again. And I understand, and I see why a lot of people are doing a lot of different things around the world. I don’t want them to lash out like that, but I can’t stop people right now, because they have pain.”

Floyd’s girlfriend, Courtney Ross, said, “He cannot die in vain.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the growing crisis in a press conference on Thursday: “What we’ve seen over the last two days, and the emotion-ridden conflict over last night, is the result of so much built-up anger and sadness. Anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black community, not just because of five minutes of horror, but 400 years.”

During the press conference, Minneapolis City Council vice president Andrea Jenkins urged for a state of emergency that declares racism a public health issue. “Until we name the virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never–ever–resolve this issue,” she said.

Reverends Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson came to Minneapolis on Thursday to speak to the community. Rev. Sharpton held a prayer vigil where Floyd died at 38th and Chicago. “There’s a difference between peace and quiet. Some people just want quiet,” Sharpton said. “The price for peace is justice.” He called on the crowd to join him in launching a national “We Can’t Breathe” movement on Saturday.

At midnight, President Donald J. Trump tweeted “...These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen.” Trump described a call to Gov. Walz and offered the support of the military: “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

× ....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

During the second night of protests on Wednesday, a man died outside the Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry store after being shot. The owner was taken into police custody on suspicion of murder at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to City Pages. Protestors reported being shot by rubber bullets, and accused officers of firing at them indiscriminately.

Chain stores and small businesses on Lake Street, including Ingebretsen’s, the Town Talk Diner, and Sunny’s Hair & Wigs, awoke to the damage on Thursday. Crowds set fire to a Dollar General, Wendy’s, and AutoZone. The Target, Cub Foods, and an Aldi in the area suffered damage and looting. A 189-unit affordable housing development burned down.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to about 30 “fire events” between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to KSTP. A donation website kicked off to help small businesses on Lake Street rebuild.

The death of George Floyd has sparked protests nationally. In Los Angeles, protestors shut down the 101 freeway in protest, and in New York City more than 40 people were arrested at Union Square. Elsewhere, people took to the streets in Denver, Memphis, and Columbus, and a Black Lives Matter rally is planned in Houston, Floyd’s birthplace, on Friday.

The family of George Floyd has organized an official GoFundMe.

We will update this post as new information develops.