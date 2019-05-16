What to Do at Art-A-Whirl 2019

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Larissa Loden

Every year, Art-A-Whirl takes over Northeast Minneapolis during the third weekend in May. Now celebrating its 24th year, Art-A-Whirl has evolved into the largest open studio tour in the country, celebrating the work of around 800 artists in every medium you can think of at over 60 locations. It all kicks off on Friday, and while we compiled some highlights for this year, it'd be impossible to cover every artist participating in the event. To find all that's going on this weekend, visit the Art-A-Whirl website.

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Norseman Distillery is serving up "art inspired" cocktails all weekend, and if you sport an "I Bought Art" sticker, you'll get $2 off your drink. Additionally, the artist Heather Friedli will be demoing her skyscape paintings and showing off her impressionistic series Minnesota Cloudscapes that puts an abstract spin on local scenery. Buy a print and get $3 off your cocktail, or buy a full-size painting and get a $40 Norseman gift card.

Indeed Brewing Company is bringing back Whirlygig for another year. Catch the art upstairs, and drink your favorite brews to live music from Eric Mayson and the Dancebums, Sarah White, Har Mar Superstar, Halloween, Alaska, and lots more. As an added bonus, Blue Door Pub, Natedogs, and World Street Kitchen will be slinging delicious eats all weekend.

612Brew will bring a fleet of food trucks to its patio, including Cheese Curd Tacos, The big red Wagon, and Brother's Gutierrez. In addition to the numerous bands playing all weekend, there will also be a pop-up tattoo shop inside the brewery on Friday and Saturday, if you're feeling impulsive.

All you need to know about the Art-thou-luau at Psycho Suzi's is that dogs will be there in numbers. On Saturday, there'll be three separate puppy pageants, and wag your tail to live music at the Doggie Disco Dog Park & Lounge.

The agenda for Social Cider Werks this year is art, bikes, and chalk. The St. Paul Ballet worked with the Handsome Cycles and Ballet Video Project to perform the bike section of "Bella Luna." Live chalk artists will be working on the fly, and you can even participate at a mural station. Live music and food from Union Kitchen will also be on hand, as will a market with numerous artists and craftsmen.

On Saturday, Tattersall Distilling will be collaborating with Up Coffee Roasters, Truce Juice, and Bootlegger for three pop-up bars, and will hold 15 artists in the distillery from noon-6 p.m. After 8 p.m., enjoy games, giveaways, and DJ's until close. They'll also open at noon on Sunday with an outdoor Bootlegger bar.

The Liquid Zoo returns to Bauhaus Brew Labs this year. For each day of Art-A-Whirl, Bauhaus will feature a different theme. Friday will kick-off with a dance party. Saturday will include tunes from Solid Gold, Chris Koza, Mina Moore, and Down In The Valley will be selling vinyl alongside Northmade Co's northern-inspired apparel. For the Sunday finale, Bauhaus will host a Made By Hands Art & Crafts Extra-Vaganza selling ceramics, jewelry, woodworkings, paintings, and other goodies. Northeast Tattoo & Fade Away Laser Tattoo Removal will be there to dole out Minnesota and beer themed ink, and Manny from Saint Coast Barber Studio will be providing fresh haircuts and beard trims. Revival and Parlour Bar will be pitching up tents for added flavor throughout the weekend, and The Herbivorous Butcher Food Truck, Butcher Salt, and Sweet Gypsy Waffles will also stop by.

