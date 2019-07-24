What Not to Miss at this Year’s Aquatennial

× Expand Courtesy of the Minneapolis Aquatennial Minneapolis Aquatennial

Gear up for the best days of summer with the 80th annual Aquatennial celebration, which runs today through July 27. The four-day (formerly ten-day) civic celebration of the city will be chock-full of events for everybody, and some opportunities to do-good. While there's plenty to do, here are a few events to consider this week.

Wednesday, July 24

Aquatennial Blood Drive

The festivities kick off with a blood drive as the Aquatennial teams up with the Red Cross. According to Red Cross, summer months are especially tough for donations with vacations and such. Also available on Thursday and Friday, they make it easy to donate before hitting the afternoon and evening activities!

IDS Center Crystal Court, 80th S. 8th St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Loring Park Pre-Parade Family Fun Night

If you’ve got the clan in tow, check out this event for some family-focused fun. Grab some grub from some local food trucks and checkout carnival games and free tennis lessons taught by the U.S. Tennis Association. You’ll also be able to live vicariously through your kids, since they’ll probably take full advantage of the free pony rides offered.

Loring Park, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade

A few blocks from the Loring Park Pre-Parade, you can enjoy some floats and displays while rocking out to bands as the parade journeys through downtown. The Grand Marshals this year are James Beard Award Winner and Young Joni owner Ann Kim and Minnesota United FC’s Midfielder Darwin Quintero.

Minneapolis Convention Center (down 2nd Avenue and ending on 3rd Street), 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Twin Cities River Rats Aquatennial Water Ski Show

Here’s your chance to watch a unique rendition of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory: on the water. The Twin Cities River Rats perform water-skiing acts with a theme, usually a skit or with music (hence the Willy Wonka show). For this two-hour long performance full of balancing acts and flying jumps, you’ll want to settle in a good spot along the river bank early. Will they try their own twist on that terrifying boat scene? Find out!

Mississippi River, West River Road, 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday, July 26

Frey’s Fry Throwdown at Aquatennial

What better way to celebrate the local culinary scene than with a cooking competition? Eight Minneapolis restaurants will create unique French Fry-based dishes for a panel of celebrity judges on Nicollet Mall, with the city's own Mayor Frey in attendance. Expect it to be “Frey-tastic!”

Nicollet Avenue between 9th and 10 Streets, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

AquaJam

Located along West River Parkway, witness the classic Aquatennial yesteryear event. A skateboard competition that was popular in the 80's and 90's, AquaJam made it's official return in 2016. You’re more than welcome to attend as a spectator or bring your board and throw your hat in the ring for the competition. If you can conquer the new obstacle (last year's was modeled after the Spoonbridge and Cherry!), there are cash prizes as a reward.

Guthrie Theatre Parking Lot, 818 S 2nd St, Mpls., 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Pre-Firework Festivities and Target Fireworks

The event that closes out the four-day celebration will start off with some festivities prior to the big show. You’ll have the chance to listen to live music early in the evening as you sip a brew from Fulton Beer or Sociable Cider Werks and browse the Mpls Craft Market.

If you can, snag a spot for the best view of the fireworks between Gold Medal Park and the 3rd Avenue Bridge. The Target Fireworks happen to rank in the top five annual fireworks displays in the nation, so pack as many blankets you need to claim your spot early.

Pre-Fireworks Festivities, West River Parkway, Mpls, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

**While you’re putting a reminder in your phone of what events to catch starting on the 24th, don’t forget to grab your 2019 Skipper Pin so you can take advantage of promotions like the two-for-one admission to the Walker Art Center or a free glass of house wine, tap beer or rail drink at Hell’s Kitchen. If you’ve been looking for a way to bring out your inner Minneapolitan, here’s your chance.