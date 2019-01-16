Minneapolis Prepares for the 2019 NCAA Men's Final Four

× Expand Photos by Peter Diamond Final Four trophy and basketball

There are less than 100 days until U.S. Bank Stadium hosts this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four, one of the most watched collegiate tournaments in the country. Much like the 2018 Super Bowl that has faded into our recent collective memory, all eyes will be on Minneapolis the first weekend of April, as a bevy of events and out-of-towners descend upon us.

At a press conference in the basketball court at North Commons Park, local organizing committee CEO Kate Mortenson said about 90,000 people will arrive in the Twin Cities for the three games, and over 2,000 volunteers will help manage everything around town, including a fan fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center and a tip-off tailgate at Nicollet Mall with interactive basketball activities, photo ops, and entertainment from April 5th to April 8th.

There will also be a chance to watch the Final Four teams practice at the stadium before the tournament, and an official ‘basketball dribble’ for children to march through the city. A free, three-day music series will be hosted at The Armory over that weekend, with headliners to be announced in the coming months.

Net Cutting North Commons Park

This year’s NCAA legacy project aims to restore North Commons Park, a century-old community park on the North Side of town. The 25-acre park’s practice court has served as a training ground for generations of young athletes since its first basketball hoops were installed in 1908. Immediately following the press conference, volunteer crews began preparing the gymnasium and team rooms for reconstruction, first with a ceremonial net-cutting.

“This is an opportunity to give back to North Commons, partnering with our corporate champions, and to hopefully provide a living legacy for young people,” said Bernard Muir, a chairman of the NCAA Men’s basketball committee and Stanford athletic director. “When we think about education, youth and sport, this is a great marriage of all of those things.”

“We wanted an opportunity not just to highlight Minneapolis as a world class city,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added, “but to highlight North Minneapolis as an excellent community that is very much deserving of this attention.”

Mayor Jacob Frey North Commons Park

An economic impact somewhere between $80 million to $150 million could be added to the city, based on the performance of other host cities from recent years. Mayor Frey did not give any concrete predictions, but said that the city came out ahead from the Super Bowl, and sees this as another chance to do so.

Despite our penchant for hockey, Minnesota has always had a connection to college basketball. The very first intercollegiate basketball game was held at Hamline University in 1895, and this will be the fourth time Minnesota has hosted the Final Four. In the past, the Men’s Final Four was held in Minnesota in 2001 and 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, and at the U’s Williams Arena in 1951.

In the 18 years since Minneapolis last hosted the tournament, the city built a giant new stadium, expanded the light-rail, renovated Nicollet Mall, and added new high-rises and 30,000-some residents—transforming it into an ideal site for the coming attractions.