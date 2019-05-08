Milkweed Editions Launches New Fellowship Opportunity

× Expand Courtesy of Milkweed Editions Milkweed Editions at Open Book

Like in most fields, the book publishing industry is dominated by white people, and many had the privilege to jumpstart their careers through making the right connections, or could afford to work unpaid internships to get their foot in the door. There are so many barriers to access that put marginalized communities at a disadvantage, that even applying for an entry-level position in the publishing world can seem pointless.

Milkweed Editions, the renowned and independent local publisher of crucial work by authors like Ada Limón, Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Chris Santiago, recognizes this problem. And so, after relaunching their paid internship program, they’ve put together a Milkweed Fellowship specifically for those “historically underrepresented among workers in book publishing—Indigenous, people of color, LGBTQIA+ folx, and those with disabilities.”

Beginning in September, the Milkweed Fellow will "witness all stages of the publication process," and the position will work across editorial, design, marketing, and even the Milkweed bookstore. The fellowship is full-time with benefits, and will last up to two years with a $30,000 salary. Not a bad gig. If you’re enthusiastic about books and are looking to break into the industry, but felt like you lacked the experience or that you don't belong, this opportunity is for you.

When we don’t include a diversity of voices at the table, the world misses misses out on vital conversations that are needed to be had, and perspectives that need to be shared. What’s the point of literature if it does not reflect the readers it serves?

Milkweed Editions is accepting applications from now through June 6, so update your resume and don’t wait on it. Apply today, because Minneapolis–and the world–needs your voice!