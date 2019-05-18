New Mia Exhibit Resurfaces Minnesota Couture Fashion

× Expand Courtesy of the Minneapolis Institute of Art Robert Koehler, "Rainy Evening on Hennepin Avenue" Robert Koehler's Rainy Evening on Hennepin Avenue painting, created in 1902.

A new exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art sheds light on Minnesota couture fashion after the Industrial Revolution.

On display in the museum’s Cargill Gallery, “The Art of High Style: Minnesota Couture 1880-1914” pairs famous paintings and works with actual clothing from the time period, bringing the artwork to life and putting the pieces in dialogue with one another. "The exhibit highlights the interrelationships between the couturieres, their clients who dressed for their social occasions, and the workers who constructed the garments—all set within a backdrop of the development of Minnesota's industries,” said Linda McShannock, the textile curator at the Minnesota Historical Society and co-curator of the exhibit.

In February 2017, Nicole LaBouff, the associate curator of textiles at Mia, met with McShannock, where the two bonded over their shared love for a Robert Koehler painting of a Minneapolis street scene created in 1902, Rainy Evening on Hennepin Avenue–found in Mia’s collection (pictured above). Koehler would later become the director of what’s known as MCAD today.

“I would drive home every night on Hennepin Avenue and I would literally see this painting in front of me,” LaBouff said. “We decided that it would be amazing to put these paintings and dresses into context,” McShannock added. “It’s about making those connections between the landscape and the people who inhabited it.”

In creating the exhibit, they found that Minnesota was the leader in the nation regarding women working outside the home around 1900. The seven designers featured in the exhibit employed anywhere between 50-100 women at a time, and worked as couturiers for 30 years. "They weren't small shops," says McShannock. "They were huge operations." But despite creating an industry that generated hundreds of local jobs, these women were still not allowed to vote during this time period.

“Not only are we bringing to life the histories of these designers, but also the cultural institutions that are coming into being at this time,” LaBouff said.

According to LaBouff, the featured designers had really strong contacts with Europe. "This was not a provincial style, this was really metropolitan and global,” she says. Many high society men and women traveled across the ocean annually, on voyages that would last weeks, where they'd stay on the forefront of fashion trends and what was happening in some of the larger, cutting edge style meccas of Europe—Paris, Milan, and London. Local designers also had strong ties to Paris and other fashion centers, and their meticulously tailored clothing kept their clientele in line with tastemakers around the globe.

The exhibit features bespoke pieces such as a formal winter evening dress by dressmaker Mary Worley—who was known as one of St. Paul's most expensive dressmaker circa 1884-1889—in addition to a tuxedo worn by St. Paul railroad tycoon James J. Hill.

It also features pieces by Madame Boyd, who was considered Minneapolis’ premier dressmake. Her dress prices ranged from $200-$500, which in today’s money equals around $3,000-$5,000. To get a sense of just how high-end these pieces were, one of Madame Boyd’s belts cost $25 at the time (about $600 today).

× 1 of 9 Expand Piece by French Illustrator Paul Iribe of French designer Paul Poiret's designs. × 2 of 9 Expand Traveling suit by American couturie Julia Tomasek × 3 of 9 Expand Tuxedo coat and waistcoat made by Schaub Brothers for James J. Hill, the prominent railroad executive, to wear for formal occasions. It was delivered to him just in time for his son Louie's wedding in June 1901. × 4 of 9 Expand Evening dress by American couturie Mary Worley (1827-1902) for Mary Proal Saunders (1851-1927) was married to a fuel and shipping entrepreneur. × 5 of 9 Expand Cut and uncut silk velvet, silk passementerie. Pieces within the collection took up to two years to conserve and restore. A few of the buttons on this overcoat were missing and carefully replicated by Mia's fashion conservator. × 6 of 9 Expand Custom Kyoto mannequins and dress forms were used to shape the pieces couturiers created for their customers. Everything was fitted to the proportions of the body types desired and considered beautiful at the time. × 7 of 9 Expand Silk bodice made by Mrs. George Hall or "Hall/St. Paul" brands for Miss Helen Harrington, a graduate of the Minneapolis School of Fine Arts (now MCAD), a Minneapolis Arts & Crafts Society member, and a designer for Minnesota Arts and Crafts leader John S. Bradstreet. × 8 of 9 Expand Oil painting by American Alexis Jean Fournier. It bears a distinct resemblance to the nearby gown (next photo) made by Salome Underhill. × 9 of 9 Expand Silk damaske traveling dress made by Salome Underhill. Prev Next

"The Art of High Style" came about after nearly 30 years of research conducted by McShannock. “My research has been about bringing these three classes of women together: The interrelationships between the couturiers, the clients, and the seamstresses who worked in those businesses, and how they are interrelated economically, socially, culturally–lots of different threads about how it connects them,” McShannock said. “The business of dressing custom clothing puts you in a very personal relationship with the fitter and the staff at that couture house. They have a relationship that is very personal but not necessarily really social.”

It took about one to two days for Mia's textile conservation team to restore each piece. This included replacing and fixing anything that may have deteriorated. For instance, one of the pieces was missing a few unique, highly-detailed gold buttons, which were replicated to match the exact ones found on the original piece.

Around 1860, only about 120 women worked as seamstresses in Minnesota, and by 1900, over 5,000 women in the Twin Cities alone self-identified as seamstresses, dressmakers, or milliners, according to census data. Most of the people who worked for the dressmakers were immigrants paid low wages, and due to a growing economy and an increase in population, entrepreneurs and industrialists started the social occasions that led to the creation of these dresses.

“Dressmaking was the second most prevalent occupation for women in Minnesota in the late 19th century, and then it declined as we moved closer to World War I, and the change in dress from this very specific body shaping to the more looser fit of the 1920s,” McShannock said.

The exhibit displays clothing on custom Kyoto mannequins and dress forms, just like ones that were used to shape the pieces the designers created for their clients, and matched the proportions of the body types considered socially normal and acceptable for women in the 19th century.

Fashion and art enthusiasts can experience the exhibit (which is comprised of never seen before garments) free of charge until August 4. What is on display at the exhibit is just the "tip of the iceberg" as it pertains to the full collection, according to the Mia team. In fact, McShannock says there are around 25,000 dresses in the historical society's collection overall.