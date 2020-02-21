Memory Lanes Block Party Announces 2020 Lineup

× Expand Courtesy of Memory Lanes Memory Lanes Block Party

The Memory Lanes Block Party is back for its 12th incarnation, once again taking place during Memorial Day weekend. The music lineup carries many acts you won’t want to miss, representing a variety of genres and sounds.

Saturday is more of a funk, soul, and R&B day with Your Smith headlining and Velvet Negroni and Southside Desire performing. ‘90s fanatics, you’re in luck—You Oughta Know will be performing the classics that made you say ‘I want my MTV.’

Meanwhile, Sunday spans the gamut of rock music. Between DaiKaiju, Sweet JAP, and Loki’s Folly, there’s surf-rock, punk-rock and indie-punk. Then, there’s Messer Chups, hailing from St. Petersburg, with an experimental style that seemingly mashes up every facet of rock music into one cacophony of sound.

Admission costs $10 per day, with gates opening at 3 p.m. After 10 p.m., when the 21+ parties start inside Memory Lanes, it’s free to enter.

Saturday

DJ Kingorilla - 3 p.m.

DJ Manny Duke - 3 p.m.

You Oughta Know - 4:30 p.m.

Southside Desire - 6 p.m.

Gully Boys - 7 p.m.

Velvet Negroni - 8 p.m.

Your Smith - 9:10 p.m.

DJ Sci-Fi - 9:30 p.m. (Indoor Stage)

DJ Shannon Blowtorch 10:15 p.m. (Indoor Stage)

Dwynell Roland - 10:45 p.m. (Indoor Stage)

DJ Izzie P - 11 p.m. (Indoor Stage)

Sunday