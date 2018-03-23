Meet Two Wayzata Juniors Leading March to End Gun Violence

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stella Olson Group of students during the Wayzata walkout. Ishani Roychowdhury speaks to Wayzata High School students during the nation-wide walkout on March 14.

Ishani Roychowdhury will never forget the moment she decided enough was enough. “It was the day after the [Parkland] shooting,” she says. “I remember just sitting in my chemistry class and surveying the room to see what I could use as potential weapons if this ever happened in our school. That's when it really hit me—we're not asking when it will happen again, we're asking where it will happen again.”

Since then, she and fellow 17-year-old junior at Wayzata High School, Stella Olson, have emerged as leaders among their peers in the nationwide movement to end gun violence. The pair of friends founded West Metro Walkout, a group of students from seven Twin Cities high schools who participated in the national walkout on March 14. They plan to continue walking until they see change. The group takes its next steps this Saturday at March For Our Lives, another nationally-supported rally. Students—including more than 50 from West Metro Walkout—will gather at Harriet Island at 9 a.m. and march to the Minnesota State Capitol where Olson, Roychowdhury, and classmate Anna Bixby will take the podium on behalf of their peers and make their voices heard. They’re expected to be joined by more than 8,000 marchers along the way. “This is us making our mark,” Roychowdhury says. “We can make a change.”

We spoke with the pair about what inspires their activism, and where it might take them.

What inspired you to rally around this cause?

Stella: With activism taken by the students who survived that horrific [Parkland] attack, that inspired us to really take action. We've had an activist group organized at school for about a year now and so when the [Florida students] started calling upon lawmakers and saying, “enough is enough,” we took that as, "Okay, we can join this movement, we'll get our activist group involved in this.” And it bloomed into this larger, more impactful event.

Undoubtedly, a bumpy path at times. What keeps you on it?

Stella: We were able to work with other schools, and we had a unified message among the entire west metro area participating with us [in the West Metro Walkout group]. We had enough power and enough say that it's not just one school, it's an entire area within Minnesota. And I think that really made people understand that this isn't just a group of high school students who are just doing this to do it. This is suburban schools all uniting to make something happen.

Have you encountered any challenges in encouraging other young people to join the movement?

Ishani: Since we had a lot of friends at our school who were interested in trying to make a change regarding the topic of gun violence already, they had contacted other schools and it was easy to get connected through social media or text messaging and email. Once we all connected and met for the first time, we really hit the ground running with a lot of ideas—not just doing the walk out, but next steps as well. We want to make it clear we're not just here to demonstrate that we are upset. We're trying to make changes as well.

Stella: And we want people to know that this isn't the end—this is the beginning of our activism. We're not ending with this walkout. We're beginning with our walkout and leading into forcing change within our government.

What fears come with publicly voicing your opinions on such a violent topic?

Stella: If our specific names and faces are out there for the public, it's scary to think that there could be someone who is so against our ideas that they could come for us, want to hurt us or something.

We even know a friend whose mom said, "Hey, I don't want you to go downtown to this march because I just don't think it's safe enough." That kind of got us talking about how first of all, there's no backing out now—we're committed. But we also have to accept the risks and we have to be on somewhat heightened alert knowing this is a very touchy subject for people and there are some who are very, very passionately against us and who may take action to hurt us.

But the potential for change makes speaking out worth the risk?

Stella: It definitely allows people to understand the message. A lot of people jump to the conclusion that these people who are protesting are against guns and want to take our guns away, and they don't want us to be allowed to hunt. It's very important we make sure people understand where we're coming from. We don't want to be tunnel-visioned on our ideas.

Ishani: Our goal is not to ban guns, it's just to change the legislation surrounding guns so that people without any knowledge or training can't access a firearm over the counter.

Have you already seen changes come about?

Ishani: After the walkout, people were coming up to me asking, "Hey, when's the next event? What's coming next? What are the next steps you're taking?" I think the walkout just amplified the feeling that everyone was feeling after the Parkland shooting. It was nice for people to know that yes, even though we are a school that has a lot of opinions, a lot of those opinions that people have are the same ones as these individuals.

Stella: It allowed people to realize, "OK, I can get involved. I have a strong opinion about this. I didn't really know what to do before the walkout," but we made it clear to people that this isn't the end, so come to us if you have any questions about getting involved. I think we got a large group of people who wanted to get more involved. That was a huge accomplishment.

What advice do you have for students who still aren't sure how to get involved, but would like to?

Stella: Go on social media, go on Google. The internet is our biggest resource. The moment you see a post from someone who [writes] a paragraph speaking out about an opinion you align your views with, be on them. Ask them, "Hey, are there any events you're getting involved with?" It's very important to get connected.

Ishani: A really huge thing about this movement is communication. I think without social media, these walkouts and these marches wouldn’t have gotten as big as they're going to get.

You’re getting a huge opportunity to communicate your message this weekend—speaking at the state capitol! What do you want to say?

Stella: We want people to know that even though a lot of people, especially our peers, are under 18 and we don't have the right to vote yet, there's so much more we can do. We have to keep the pressure on our representatives so they know this is top priority for us, that they can't push us aside.

Ishani: Our representatives, they're here to represent us. If they don't take our thoughts into consideration, then what are they really doing anyway? If we have a unified voice and stand together, then they can see that we are going to be the change.

Maybe someday you could be the ones implementing the change. Have you ever thought about careers in politics?

Stella: Both of us are really interested in food science [laughs]. So personally, I've thought wow, I really have a passion for this and it would be awesome to go into politics, but I think it would be more of a side passion and still go into food science.

Ishani: I like what we're doing right now, because it gives us a chance to organize a big group of people so that we can all get our voices heard, which is honestly the hardest part of politics. If you don't have a big group of people, nothing really gets done.

Stella: It's almost better that we don't go into politics, in the sense that we can show the general public that you don't have to go to school and study politics. As long as you have the opinions and you have the thoughts and beliefs, you can make the change.

Could anything ever make you stop marching?

Stella: Once this topic is resolved, hopefully, whether that's in the next year or in the next 10 years, I'm gonna stick with this. Any other ideas that arise, any other controversial issues that I feel passionate about, I'll take the same action—start pulling groups together. I'm seeing who else has opinions that align with mine and I think just making sure my voice is heard.