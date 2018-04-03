× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Ma and Pa Zucker marvel at their 4-month-old interview disruptor. Ma and Pa Zucker marvel at their 4-month-old interview disruptor.

Hendrix Zucker is being a loudmouth. “You guys, I’m not kidding. He’s never this noisy,” says the 4-month-old’s mom, KFAN radio host Carly Zucker. “Are you competing with dad?” Dad is Jason Zucker, the Minnesota Wild’s speedy left winger. The Las Vegas native has been trying to answer the same question for five minutes, but the baby on his wife’s lap has had other ideas. “Could I put him in his bedroom upstairs with you,” she says to her publicist. “Just for a little bit? Because—”

“Because he’s never that noisy,” Jason chimes in.

Long before they finished each other’s sentences (never mind had a publicist to help with their baby), Jason was a blue-chip Wild prospect struggling to put it all together, perpetually bouncing between the team’s AHL affiliate and the NHL. Carly Aplin was an aspiring TV personality, perpetually bouncing between gigs ranging from working at The CW Twin Cities to pit reporting for CBS Sports’ snocross coverage. Then the two randomly met at a bar and everything changed. As their relationship came into sharper focus, so did their respective careers. Jason has emerged as arguably the Minnesota Wild’s most dangerous offensive weapon, and Carly one of the most recognizable personalities at KFAN.

We’re hanging out in the ascendant power couple’s Edina living room to see what makes them tick, in between episodes of the Hendrix show (his older half-sister, Sophia, is at school). From Carly’s dabbing and dad jokes, to Jason’s crazily tidy sock drawer, have a seat with us and meet the Zuckers.

I keep seeing guys walk through your hall with huge sections of something. What’s going on?

Carly: Oh, Jason came home one day and said, “I would like a sauna in the basement.”

Jason: A small one! We have one at the rink. The Finnish guys are in there every day. What I do, personally, is take a 20-minute sauna and then take a cold shower afterward.

Carly: Both of those sound miserable.

Ever heard of the 612 Sauna Society? It’s like a bunch of sauna enthusiasts who get together at one another’s saunas, and just sauna.

Jason: Interesting.

Carly: Sweetie, we could invite people over.

Jason: No.

Carly: I want to be a part of a sauna club. I wonder what the initiation process is.

Jason: No.

Jason, prior to your sauna last night, you guys were up 3–0 on the worst team in the league, the Arizona Coyotes.

Jason: I know.

And you lost 4–3 in overtime.

Jason: Yep.

What’s Jason like after that sort of loss?

Carly: Jason’s such an even guy. He forgets it pretty quickly.

Unless a guy comes into his house the next day and brings it up.

Carly: Right. Then it just gets super uncomfortable.

Jason: Yeah.

Carly: We’ve really broken the ice!

Your house is super tidy, by the way.

Carly: You should see Jason’s sock drawer, everything is perfectly rolled. You would die. His shoes are completely lined up.

Jason: This is how I explain Carly—

Carly: “This is how I explain Carly!”

Jason: See these books? These two are facing that way, and this one faces this way. That, to her, is perfectly neat. And it looks fine. But it looks better when they’re all facing the same way. [Straightens the books.]

Carly: It drives him nuts.

Let me help you guys with this. The problem is not with you, Carly. The problem is with you, Jason.

Jason: Exactly. One hundred percent. But I’ll come in and I’ll turn the book and not say a word. I won’t care, but I’m going to fix it.

Carly: He knows who he married.

Jason: She is neat in her own way. She piles papers.

Carly: Is that a compliment?

Jason: Yes. It might be a messed-up pile, but at least it’s a pile. The worst is when the cleaner comes. They move my shoes to clean and then I have to fix all my shoes.

Carly: Insert eye-roll emoji in the article, please.

× Expand Courtesy of the Zuckers The whole fam dolled up The whole fam dolled up

What story best sums up the Zuckers?

Carly: We were flying to Arizona and I was grabbing Starbucks while he boarded the plane with both kids. So I board—and I’ve been planning this since Starbucks, and I think it’s going to be so hilarious—and I’m standing in front of them and I go, “Who brought the kids? Who brings little kids on a plane?!” And then I’m like, “Just kidding! They’re mine.”

Jason: And I’m sitting there with Hendrix in my arms. Sophia’s already on her iPad. I’m like—

Carly: I was expecting to get laughs from everybody around us, like, “Oh, good one!” Nobody laughed.

Wow. So you’re the one who makes the dad jokes in this family?

Carly: I am. Do you want to hear one? I’ve been YouTubing jokes just for social situations just like this.

That’s a dad joke thing to do right there.

Carly: What do you call a spaghetti action film? Mission Impastable!

You had to YouTube that?

Carly: Yeah. Well, I was bored. One time I spent all day YouTubing how to dab.

Jason: She told me that, and I was like, “Carly, what situation would you ever be in that you’re going to have to dab? If you’re in that situation, you should leave.”

Carly: My thought was, “What if someone asks me if I know how to dab?” What I typically do is, if I want to leave a conversation, I dab out. That’s my signature.

Have you ever seen her do that?

Jason: She did it to my teammate Chris Stewart one time, and he thought it was the best thing ever. I was not happy.

He created a monster.

Jason: Yes.

Carly, at what point can we start calling your dab-hater a Minnesotan?

Jason: It happened this year! Do you know when?

Carly: No.

Jason: What did I buy two weeks ago that made me fully Minnesotan?

Carly: Oh, he bought his first-ever winter coat.

Jason: And snow pants.

Carly: You bought your first pair of snow pants ever, in your whole life, at the age of 26.

Jason: And Sorels. I’m Minnesotan now.

Welcome to the club. Changing gears, I saw Carly tweet a photo of a missing smoke detector on your ceiling, This Is Us style—

Carly: He’s plotting my demise.

Jason: She was sleeping, I was up feeding Hendrix, and one was beeping because the battery was dead. I finally found it in the master bedroom. So I took it off and pulled the battery out. And it’s still sitting on the counter, because we didn’t have batteries.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Acowsay Cinema Mom interviewing WNBAer Lindsay Whalen on her new KFAN show Overtime Mom interviewing WNBAer Lindsay Whalen on her new KFAN show Overtime

I have to imagine it bothers a man with a sock drawer like yours to stare up at your ceiling and see that empty space.

Jason: Yeah, I hate that. I do.

Carly: Maybe it will get done today. Maybe not.

Jason: We need to stop at Target and get a 9-volt battery.

You should just order one on Amazon Prime Now.

Jason: See, that’s—

Carly: We’re not a part of Amazon Prime. We don’t have a Target Red Card or Amazon Prime. Which—

Wait, you don’t have a Target Red Card?

Jason: Who needs a Red Card?

You’re just throwing money out the window.

Carly: Thank you. This is a daily argument.

Jason: When we bought our house in Vegas, we went to Target and bought everything.

Carly: All the cleaning supplies and mops and all that.

Jason: Everything. So we’re checking out and she goes, “We should get a Red Card. Look at this purchase!” And I go, “How much do you think we would save?”

Carly: Hundreds of dollars. Thousands of dollars.

Jason: It was like $24. I’m like, “So, you want to sign up for a whole new card for 24 bucks?” And she goes, “Well, think about the whole year.” So this year I got my year-end credit card statement, which is where every single Target purchase was made. How much would we have saved?

Carly: Millions.

Jason: $212.17.

Carly: Do you know what I could do with two hundred and whatever?

Jason: Go back to Target?

In your Twitter bio, you list yourself as “Jason Zucker’s first wife.” What’s the thing you’re going to do to make it so? Illicitly sign up for a Red Card?

Carly: Die. That’s the joke. That, because I’m older than him, I’m going to die of old age and he’s going to move on to a much younger, nicer wife who puts the batteries in the fire alarm herself.

Now that we know how the story ends, let’s dig into how it began, he said/she said style. Jason, you have to scram.

Carly: Ooh, this is great. I love these types of things. Plug your ears.

Jason: I’m going down to the basement.

Carly: He just wants to go sauna.

So, how did you guys meet?

Carly: It’s so lame. I was at a bachelorette party, and he was out with some friends. One of my girlfriends asked how old they were, and all of us are sitting there going, “Oh my god. Horrifying. They are so young!” But we both love extreme sports, so we ended up talking the whole night about supercross and snowmobile racing, and other things that I was covering at the time for work. I ended up leaving early and he got my number from a friend. Then he called me and was texting me the next day. For months I told him, “You’re too young! You’d have to take me to the early-bird special at Perkins!”

You stonewalled him for months?

Carly: Months. Yeah.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Bruce Kluckhohn dad at the office Dad at the office

All right. Carly, scram. Jason’s turn. How did you guys meet?

Jason: I was out with some friends, and she was at a bachelorette party. I actually had surgery a few days later, and then flew back to Vegas to do my rehab. So we didn’t talk for a bit. Then she called me one night kinda intoxicated from the wedding of the friend who had the bachelorette party. And then I flew her to Vegas for the weekend.

Carly, you can come back. Jason’s version was basically, we met, we went our separate ways, eventually she called me drunk, I flew her to Vegas, and the rest is history.

Jason: I must have missed the middle part.

Carly: There is a middle part!

Jason: So I messaged her the next day. I said, “Hope you got home safe.” And then I went home to Vegas two days after surgery. So we didn’t talk for a while.

Carly: No, we would talk here and there. And you kept saying, “Let’s go grab a drink.”

Jason: I was in Vegas!

Carly: Whatever. You know what? You can sleep in the guest room.

Have I inadvertently created the situation where you become his first wife sooner than expected?

Jason: Do you remember what day I had surgery?

Carly: No.

Jason: March 29.

Carly: Oh. Well, Drew, we have other things to do besides—

No, this is great.

Jason: That was five days. So how did you shut me down for so long if I was already back in Vegas?

Carly: But I thought that I shut you down for a very long time before we actually started dating.

Jason: Well, you can say that, but you weren’t actually shutting me down. You even flew to Vegas.

Carly: That was way later, though.

Jason: It was a month after you called.

Carly: Two months later.

Jason: Right. It was a month after you called. Two months after we met.

Carly: Yeah. After I’d been shooting you down for two months.

Jason: If talking for three hours the night of my sister’s Sweet 16 party is shooting me down, then you shot me down hard.

Carly: Can I go get a Red Card today?

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Better Together

Carly and Jason Zucker were involved in charitable work before they met, but together they’ve doubled down. When Jason met Tucker Helstrom, a 9-year-old with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, during a team visit to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in late 2015, he felt something deeper. “He was telling me about Tucker, and that he was so funny,” Carly says. “He was just really a great kid.”

Carly and Jason became fixtures around Tucker and his family during Tucker’s eight-month battle. Just days before Tucker passed away in July 2016, Jason took a red-eye flight from Vegas to Minnesota to say his final goodbyes. “That was the first time he couldn’t speak,” recalls Carly. “But he had signed a hockey card for Jason, which Jason then got tattooed on his arm.”

To honor Tucker’s memory, the pair launched the #Give16 campaign for the 2017–2018 season to raise money for an 800-square-foot Wild hockey–themed space within the hospital that will be named the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio. The Zuckers seeded the campaign, which is a play on Jason’s jersey number, 16, with $160,000 and the promise of $1,600 per goal Zucker scores this season.

They’ve raised more than $800,000 so far.