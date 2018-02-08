Meet the High School Dancers Who Performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show

× Expand Photograph by Rich Moll Photography Dance Teams Super Bowl Halftime Show 14 Minnesota high school dance teams were selected to perform in the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Feb. 4, 2018.

A few weeks ago, 14 Twin Cities metro area high school dance teams learned they’d be performing on the world’s biggest stage in the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show with Justin Timberlake. Schools within 50 miles of U.S. Bank Stadium had submitted videos of their dancing for a casting group to review. Teams from Burnsville, Eastview, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Academy of Holy Angels, Hopkins, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Rockford, Spring Lake Park, and Wayzata got the call, and so began nearly 60 hours of practices.

Dancers got their first brush with JT when he came to check out their practice on Saturday, Jan. 27. Thanks to contracts swearing them to secrecy, not a single photo was snapped to document the occasion.

“Everyone wanted to share, but when the sake of your entire team is on the line, you do what's right,” says Allison Bridges, president of the Minnesota Association of Dance Teams (MADT). One ill-fated Instagram post and their whole team would be out. So for weeks, the student-athletes did what doesn’t come naturally: They stashed their phones.

“I like to say that Minnesota is the ‘state of dance,’ so these ladies had that part managed,” Bridges says. The hard part was staging.

× Expand Photograph by Rich Moll Photography Mirrors Dancers at Super Bowl Halftime Show

“The biggest challenge in making the halftime show come together was transferring what we did in the gym early on in the process and transferring it to the field with all the props, stages, marching band, stage crew and band,” says Captain Sally Reed of the Hopkins High School Royelles.

Those mirror props weren’t light, either.

“The producer had the dancers really work on the angles of the mirrors so they could sparkle with maximum effect,” Bridges says. “I bet they would say that holding those props over their heads again and again was challenging.”

Wednesday, Jan. 31 was the first of three all-day practices at U.S. Bank Stadium with Timberlake and several local groups, including University of St. Thomas and University of Minnesota dancers, Vikings cheerleaders, and the University of Minnesota Marching Band. It was also Timberlake’s birthday.

“We sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him that night and I thought he seemed really happy,” Bridges says. “[His wife] Jessica [Biel] and [son] Silas were there that evening as well. His little guy ran all over the field and seemed to be having a ball.”

Throughout the grueling schedule, Hopkins Royelles Coach Marit Green says JT was a class act. “He always went full out in rehearsals and took the time to connect with the dancers by verbally praising them and even bought the whole halftime crew s’mores and hot chocolate as a thank you.”

Royelles Captain Josie Sandford agrees. “The biggest wow moment of the whole show was when Justin spoke to us on the third day of rehearsal,” she says. “He told us how proud he was of us and how important we were to the show.” A close second? When JT reached his mic down for her to sing the lyrics during the performance.

The dancers were thrilled to share their talent. For Reed, the most memorable moment was the show’s first full run-through in U.S. Bank Stadium: “Seeing all the lights and the fireworks and the people all jamming out to JT and just dancing in creating an amazing visual for the world to see!”

And when show time arrived, they were more than ready.

“I was awestruck every single day by the talent in the stadium,” Coach Green says. “Minnesota is filled with amazing dancers and I am so proud high school dance teams were asked to represent the dance community. We were consistently told that everything was moving along faster than expected because the dancers learned everything quickly, made corrections and perfected it. The moment we ran on to the field, looked around at the thousands of people and the show began gave me chills!”

In the end, a once-in-a-lifetime dream realized.