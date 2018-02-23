Meet Minnesota's Very Own G.I. Joe: General Joseph Votel

× Expand Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana Flamer General Joseph Votel, Cretin-Derham Hall class of 1976 General Joseph Votel, Cretin-Derham Hall class of 1976

Four-star general Joseph Votel calls me from inside the “distinguished visitor compartment” of a U.S. Air Force C-40B soaring above Eastern Europe. His roost within the military version of Boeing’s 737 functions as both a de facto command center and living quarters when Votel is on the move. And the guy in charge of U.S. military operations in some of the most geopolitically fraught parts of the world—Egypt and Yemen, Syria and Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan—is almost always on the move.

Since 2016, Votel has served as the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM); his predecessors in the post comprise a military who’s who: names like James Mattis, David Petraeus, and Stormin’ Norman Schwarzkopf. On this random Thursday afternoon in November, going wheels up gives Votel a few moments to do something decidedly unimportant: return the call of a magazine writer from his hometown.

I reached out to Votel because I was curious about how a kid who roamed Cretin-Derham Hall in the 1970s with baseball star Paul Molitor became such a star of his own. Votel’s commendations range from the Army Distinguished Service Medal to the Legion of Merit (twice), and seven previous commands including U.S. Special Operations. As Votel streaked across Turkey and I paced my Minneapolis kitchen, hoping my daughter didn’t wake up from her afternoon nap, we chatted, Minnesotan to Minnesotan, about St. Paul, CENTCOM, and eating steak at Mancini’s.

They tell me you’re on a plane right now.

We left Pakistan earlier today, so we have transited through Turkey here, en route back to the East Coast.

I’ve got to imagine massive travel is par for the course for you at this point.

It is. The CENTCOM area of responsibility—the 20 countries that we think of as the Middle East, northeast Africa, and central and south Asia—requires me to be over here on a regular basis. We probably spend about half the month over here, every month, traveling around, meeting with people who have been our focus. Staying up on the situation. It’s a real important part of the job.

The rest of the time you’re in Tampa, Florida?

Yeah. I have a headquarters in Tampa. I also have a forward headquarters in Qatar.

How about St. Paul?

We have a condo in downtown St. Paul. We usually get up around the Fourth of July, and back for the holidays. Every now and then, we get a shorter trip up there. [My wife] Michele is able to get up there a little more frequently.

You haven’t lived here full time since you left for West Point in 1976. Does it still feel like home?

It does. I’ve got eight brothers and sisters who live in the broader Twin Cities area there, and I’ve got uncles and cousins. And Michele’s got her family there. Her parents live up in northern Minnesota. So it is coming home for us. I think the longer you stay away, the more it feels like home.

“After 37 ½ years in the military, and spending a lot of time in the Middle East, I’ve come to appreciate the fact that Minnesota fully celebrates all four seasons.” - General Joseph Votel

That’s a sentiment echoed a lot by displaced Minnesotans—that absence from this place makes the idea of this place even stronger.

Yeah, I think that’s exactly true. When people depart Minnesota, they say, “Ah, good. I’m out of the weather and I don’t have to worry about it.” But, I have to tell you, after 37 ½ years in the military, and spending a lot of time in the Middle East, and other places down South, I’ve come to appreciate the fact that Minnesota fully celebrates all four seasons.

How does a kid go from St. Paul to CENTCOM?

I had an older brother who was living on the East Coast and fortuitously took me on a visit to the Naval Academy in Annapolis at a very young age. At Annapolis I decided that the military is something I really wanted to do. And while I didn’t end up there, I ended up going to West Point. The idea of service was something I thought about from a very early age. The essence of all this, I think, is a very noble profession.

These are dizzying geopolitical times. How do you avoid letting this nasty knot of circumstances wear you down?

My job is to help defend the United States of America. When you boil it down to that essence, it becomes pretty basic. One of the things I never get tired of in this job is the opportunity to go out and meet the young men and women who are serving our country. One of the questions I ask them is, “Why are you serving? What brought you in?” There are lots of different reasons people give you. Some say they had a family situation they needed to resolve economically, and this was an opportunity for them. But, more often than not, you find people who really are motivated by the idea of service.

When you come home, how do you shed the weight of CENTCOM and just be a regular Joe?

Good question. I’m not sure how to explain it. I would just offer that I grew up in a family where humility was respected. It was about contributing and being a part of it, but trying not to make the whole story about you—just being a member of the team. In these jobs, you have to have a respect for a sense of continuity. I just happen to be the guy who is in this position. There have been other great Americans from other parts of our country in the job I’m in here. Secretary Mattis had it a few years ago. David Petraeus had it. There have been guys like Norman Schwarzkopf who have had it. So, this isn’t about me.

Do you feel like you bring some sort of Minnesotan values to the job?

Yeah. I think one of the great qualities our parents shared with us was the idea of tolerance, making sure you understood where other people came from, and had respect for their views on things. That makes a difference in a place like the Middle East, where there’s a lot of trouble going on. You do have to understand what people’s perspectives are. Midwestern values of tolerance and understanding—trying to gain perspective and empathy with people—are valued.

You’ve achieved greatness but, unlike your Cretin-mate Paul Molitor, it isn’t the kind someone could’ve predicted when you were in high school. What was it like going to high school with a golden boy like Paul Molitor?

Paul was a couple years ahead of me at Cretin and actually had his locker right down the hallway from me. He was, obviously, an amazing athlete. He played soccer, basketball, and baseball, and wasn’t just a player. He was the player. He was extraordinarily talented and he was a leader in the school. I think people respected that, and he was a decent, nice person.

Elsewhere in St. Paul in the ’70s, Dave Winfield and Jack Morris were also coming of age. Man. What were they putting in the water?

That’s a great question. I don’t know. I just think it was a great place to grow up. I think it was a great atmosphere to pursue your interests and try to be a good, well-rounded person. It’s a great community: very supportive, very patriotic, and values education, values commitment to the community, values embracing the environment.

Minnesota is such a part of your identity and your wife’s identity. But, because of the nature of your job, you sort of raised your sons, well, everywhere. Do they feel a kinship with this place?

They do. Our oldest son graduated from the University of Minnesota. They’ve certainly been back here, and they feel a kinship. Of course, they grew up as Army kids, so we were overseas, at a number of different Army posts in the United States. So they’ve got a little different view of things. They maybe don’t look at St. Paul exactly the same way that Michele and I do, but they certainly recognize it’s our center—that it’s where our people come from, if you will.

And they sure did take after their old man—one’s an English professor and one’s a chef.

I was encouraged to find my path, so I’m glad that both of our boys were able to do that as well. I think it’s important. I’m glad that they both are finding their own way in ways that are important to them.

When will it be time to pass the baton and go back to being St. Paul Joe again?

We’re getting there now. We’ve been doing this for 37 ½ years, and nobody can do this forever. As I complete my responsibilities in this job, that will be another opportunity for us to take a look at where we are. I can step away at that time, knowing that I’ve done my duty, and confident that there are people coming behind me that are going to be able to move it forward.

Last Q. And maybe the most important. Cossetta or Mancini’s?

I’ve got to go with Mancini’s. Best steak in St. Paul.

You were supposed to give me 15 minutes and I definitely kept you longer than that. Great luck with everything. We’re all rooting for you.

I appreciate your thinking of me, and am glad to be able to talk with you. Of course, I’m very proud of my Minnesota lineage. Thanks very much.

This interview has been edited for length.