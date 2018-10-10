Meet Ghenete Zelleke, Mia's Curator

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Porcelain vase at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Nearly 500 years ago, in the Mitteleuropean city of Augsburg, someone sprung for one of the most magnificent filing cabinets the world has ever seen. Oh, this cabinet! Sixteen drawers and two smaller doored compartments make up the front, with locking doors covering the whole thing to keep out prying fingers. On each door, and on the front of every drawer—in fact on every flat surface of this cabinet—thousands of pieces of wood have been pieced together to form different vignettes: for instance, armored soldiers battling a bull, a monkey, a stag, a horse, a boar, a bear, a lion, a phoenix, a tiger, a unicorn, and a lion sort of thing perched upon deer hoofs and wearing a remarkable feathered ruff.

Picture a sports bar with 20 televisions tuned to 20 wrestling matches. That would make a less dramatic spectacle than what you can see on this cabinet, formed from countless shapes (slivers, ovals, diamonds, squares) drawn from different woods (ebony, maple, pine, and ash). Pick a square inch of this cabinet and miracles leap to the eye: the anatomically accurate bulging muscles of a soldier backed into a half crouch; the dirt on the hoof of a horse.

Ghenete Zelleke Ghenete Zelleke

Then, half a millennium passed. Somehow, during all that time, this cabinet was not destroyed in a war, burned in desperate times for firewood, or devoured by termites. It may have been stowed away in the attic of a prince. Five hundred years is a long time, and we just don’t know.

We do know that two years ago, Ghenete Zelleke, the decorative arts curator at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, found it on display in a dealer’s booth at the European Fine Art Fair, in Maastricht.

“It blew me away,” recalls Zelleke. “The hair on your arms stands up, your heart beats faster, you get a feeling in the pit of your stomach. Love at first sight! But also a fear, that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance. The story this cabinet tells!”

She raced to find Mia’s director and president, Kaywin Feldman, and the rest of the Mia team attending this showcase in the Netherlands. Everyone agreed, this was the piece to complement Mia’s display of renaissance armor and weaponry. How could the story of conquest and power be told without this storage box, designed to protect that most fearsome instrument of power—namely the paperwork?

The dealer, Galerie Neuse, agreed to hold it for Mia. Back in Minnesota, Mia’s acquisitions committee met and marshalled funds. Then, in April, the cabinet appeared on the third floor of the museum, a few paces from the ever-popular duck-foot suit of steel armor.

“Can I ask how much it cost?” I pestered Zelleke, as she showed me some of her favorite bits about the cabinet. Zelleke maintains the posture of a ballerina, regal and elegant, and, on the day I met her, she wore block-heel velvet ballerina pumps and a dusky rose dress that twirled a bit. She spun in amusement at the question. “You can ask, but I don’t think anyone will tell you,” she parried.

Suffice it to say, she assured me that this piece represents one of the most beautiful and important European marquetry cabinets in the world. And now, in a turn that would please a committed Marxist, the treasure of kings has been rendered the property of the people of Minnesota, who can marvel at the pine and maple lions in perpetuity.

Ghenete Zelleke is approaching her two-year anniversary as head of the Department of Decorative Arts, Textiles, and Sculpture—that is, the person in charge of the lion’s share of the museum’s 3D objects. She’d previously filled the same role for more than 25 years at The Art Institute of Chicago, and she told me that a big appeal in coming to Minneapolis was the populist identity Mia holds compared to its national peers. “We’re free to the public, and that’s truly extraordinary,” she said.

Extraordinary indeed. The Met, the Guggenheim, MoMA, The Art Institute of Chicago—they all now cost $25 for each adult admission. Zelleke, it turns out, is the rare art-world bigwig not to-the-manor born. She grew up, instead, in Hollis, Queens: home of hip-hop, where the most famous sons are Run-DMC and LL Cool J. This Hollis daughter was also the child of an Ethiopian diplomat to the United Nations.

Zelleke recalls making her first museum visits to The Met and the Museum of Natural History in New York, which she would reach by subway, at her mother’s side. (She retains a New Yorker’s attitude to mass transit, and has stayed carless in Minneapolis, taking the bus daily from her Uptown apartment.) It was studying art history at the University of Cambridge, however, that turned her into a true lover of the American museum.

“The encyclopedic museum is really one of the great American inventions,” she told me. “European museums were typically some noble family’s collection, but the American invention was to say, ‘This is our common humanity, our collective heritage.’ And to place it so that all the people have access to it.”

Three-dimensional objects, Zelleke’s specialty, can tell us a lot about our current world of abstract art and commercial logos. Consider another of Zelleke’s acquisitions: a man-sized Delft flower vase from 1700 or so, when the Dutch were just mastering Chinese porcelain technology. Zelleke is equally delighted by the good fortune the museum had in finding a vase with all of its tiers and flower-holding nozzles intact. She points to the way the Dutch artists of the time used the Chinese Hanzi (that is, the written characters) as modern-looking motifs—such that they almost resemble any contemporary tech company’s non-referential glyphs.

Zelleke doesn’t merely collect and value the past. She praises a contemporary Australian artist named Robin Best, who works in China’s traditional porcelain capital, Jingdezhen. Five of Best’s vases, acquired by Zelleke, currently stand in a vitrine beside Mia’s legendary jade mountain, and they look absolutely fitting. That is, until you examine them closely and see that Best inscribed them, in the traditional cobalt blue, with aboriginal canoes.

“I know a piece is good when I just want to grab everyone in the gallery by the elbow and say, ‘Can you see that? Can you feel that? Isn’t that the most exciting thing?’”

Zelleke seems to light up when she turns her attention to a piece she loves, and as we walked from one spot to another in the galleries, passersby spontaneously collected around her, as if she were leading a tour. She brought one young man, who said he was working on a screenplay, to see the 18th century polychrome and gilt wood statue of St. Benedict of Palermo—a Franciscan monk of African descent. “He’s the other Ethiopian who never leaves the building,” she joked. And then she led the young man through a careful examination of St. Benedict’s agile and lifelike hands, rendered by the Spanish artist José Montes de Oca.

Later, Zelleke took me to see the particular niche in Mia’s back offices where she has herself been installed, and I was surprised to find the office all but undecorated, filled with little but a computer and a few stacks of documents. It’s often said that the cobbler’s children wear no shoes, but could it be that the decorative arts curator displays no decorations? Zelleke laughed. When she relocated to Minneapolis, she moved into a furnished flat and left her own possessions in storage for a year.

“I own Rembrandts,” she said, gesturing to all the rooms and galleries above her office. “So do you! So do we all!”