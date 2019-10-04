Mean Girls the Musical Opens at the Orpheum

× Expand Courtesy of Joan Marcus Mean Girls

The flashy Broadway musical Mean Girls opened this week and runs through October 13 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

The musical is based on the 2004 film written by Tina Fey. The show opens with a hilarious voice over from Tina Fey about turning off your cell phones. During this PSA I notice the two 60 something ladies next to me fumbling with their phones texting and checking emails. Blinded by their bright screens and large fonts, I toss them a few side eye “shame on you” stares until they get the message and turn off their phones.

We now all settle in for a two hour flash back tour to a time in high school that I have chosen to suppress… right along with being snapped by that damn white towel in the men’s locker room after gym class. Intermission roles along and everyone dashes out to selfie themselves in front of Mean Girls memorabilia, grab a cocktail, and perhaps pop a squat quick in the biffy before the lights flicker indicating the show is about to begin.

The show starts and once again the phone fumblers are back at it looking at web sites and texting, oh and did I mention, the brightness of their screens could have served to light the entire theatre should there be a power outage at the Orpheum. They have now caught the eye of the usher who politely tells them to turn off their phones, to which they reply, “it will be just a minute.”

At this point I turn to the rule breakers and say, “couldn’t you have checked your messages during intermission… you two “Mean Girls” have the manners of 16 year old delinquent school girls… turn off your phones.”

Now, am I the Mean Girl or are the “Plastics,” as they are so fondly referred to in the musical?