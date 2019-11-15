Scenes from the MCAD Art Sale

× Expand MCAD Art Sale

The MCAD Art Sale opening night party was held Thursday evening in the school’s main gallery. A record-setting crowd of close to 400 enthusiastic art buyers clamored through the halls of the gallery to score finds among the 7,000 pieces of work. Nothing is priced over $1,500, and you can find many pieces as low as $100. MCAD is expecting over 4,000 visitors to attend this year’s annual art sale over the course of the weekend. Annually the sale generates $300,000 in sales, with 80 percent of the proceeds going directly to the students.

The student art sale is also a chance to access the work of future high profile artists. The art sale is where many careers are launched for aspiring artists, designers, and entrepreneurs. I certainly regret not purchasing work from class of 2005 graduate Samantha French of Nisswa, MN. When Samantha was at the school you could pick up her oil paintings for $500. Now living in New York, her paintings sell for well over $20,000. Bryce and Natalie Quinn recently purchased one of her pieces.

× 1 of 3 Expand Lori & Julia Lori & Julia × 2 of 3 Expand Left to right: Sarah Edwards, Seena Hodges Akyea, Ethelind Belle × 3 of 3 Expand Left to right: St. Paul attorney Amanda Karls, Cafe Latte's Bryce and Natalie Quinn Prev Next

The evening of shoulder rubbing and air kisses was attended by Lori Barghini and Julia Cobbs from myTalk 107.1’s Lori & Julia Show, theatre producer, Jennifer Miller and David Miller of Minnetonka Moccasin, and social media influencer Sara Edwards. Guests noshed on appetizers from Rainbow Restaurant, sweet treats from various Eat Street restaurants and wine, with craft beer and shots called "Straight Cash Homie" from Icehouse.

Don’t miss the rest of the sale this weekend for great original pieces and holiday gifts.

The MCAD Art Sale is open Friday night from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at a ticket price of $30.00 per person, and is free Saturday with sale hours from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Preview the work for sale.