MayDay Celebration to Skip 2020

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre's annual MayDay Celebration will not be returning for 2020. But don't panic–the festival will be back in 2021 after undergoing what the theatre is calling a year in metamorphosis.

The celebration has run for 45 straight years, and draws roughly 60,000 people. MayDay leadership says the most recent parade exceeded expectations, as attendance, fundraising, and engagement were through the roof. The parade and festival involve a type of whimsy not found elsewhere–the hand-built puppets, music, performances, artist involvement, and community roots make this celebration unique and beloved far and wide.

There was a possibility that MayDay 2019 would be the last, but fortunately the major fundraising campaign was a success. With the funds, the organization has decided to reshape and restructure for the sake of becoming more sustainable, equitable, and community-owned.

"MayDay in its current form is not only unsustainable financially and logistically, the creation process systematically marginalizes and appropriates the work of artists of color. This cannot be allowed to continue," HOBT leadership announced via e-mail.

After combing through a massive amount of feedback from over 500 artists and community members, the MayDay leadership faced the decision of either continuing business as usual or addressing their structural issues. After much deliberation, they came to a decision.

"We are placing all of our energy, time, resources, and hope into a process to transform MayDay," they said.

Right now, HOBT is looking for individuals to serve on the MayDay Council, which will be reinventing the MayDay model. In a way, MayDay 2019 was the last of its kind, but only to make way for the newly reimagined MayDay festival of 2021 and of the many years to come.

Before you know it, Powderhorn Park will once again be filled with the magic of puppetry, giant masks, thousands of spectators, and an equitable celebration of spring.

"This is not a period of rest. This is a period of radical reinvention," leadership states.

The next MayDay Celebration is scheduled for May 2, 2021.