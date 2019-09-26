Q&A: Mary Ceruti Is Not a Player

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams The Walker Art Center Director Mary Ceruti Mary Ceruti: “Is this somebody that I want to talk about art with for an hour and a half every day?”

After working for 20 years at SculptureCenter in New York, Mary Ceruti arrived last January in Minnesota, amidst the Polar Vortex, to take up the directorship at the Walker Art Center. For the first few months, she has maintained a low-key profile; you might not have realized she started.

But on a perfect July day, Ceruti, 54, welcomes me into her new office with a smile. Her brown hair frames a white forelock that seems both dramatically chill and extremely art world. She wears a sunny yellow sleeveless dress (by Theory) paired with espadrille wedges that tone down the look. Out of earshot, the Walker’s PR staffer confides, “It’s so nice having somebody around who actually wears color!”

Ceruti finally has art hanging in her office: a pair of Paul Thek paintings of playground equipment on newsprint.

“I like the way they reference play,” she says, “but they’re also a little melancholic.” She was scheduled to pick out something from the Walker’s permanent collection the first day she came to work. “I was like, ‘I’m not ready to do that,’” she says. She knew people were going to ask her why she picked what she picked, and she wanted to learn more about what was available from the collection first. That also meant learning more about the place and the people who worked at the Walker.

She did know, of course, that the Walker had just ended one of the most difficult spells in its history. Under director Olga Viso, the Walker witnessed a steady exodus of curatorial talent, culminating in the Scaffold controversy. This racially charged row blew up into an international embarrassment: It postponed the opening of a $10 million Sculpture Garden remodel, inflicted lasting harm to the Walker’s relationship with the Native American community, and (most likely) cost Viso her directorship.

The entire episode was deeply painful, and it underlined the shaky new political realities of being an art center in the 21st century.

Ceruti acknowledges that due to the long-term scheduling of a major art institution, it will take two or three years for her curatorial vision to show up in the galleries. But she is already focused on bringing new talent into the building. “The first test is kind of like, ‘Is this somebody that I want to talk about art with for an hour and a half every day?’” she says. “That’s where it starts.”

How do you maintain a sense of decency in an art scene that’s gone nuts with money?

For me, I love the art. I love working with artists. That’s where the work is and where the fun is. To the degree you need to hustle in order to raise the money to support the work you want to do, you do it. But I guess I never felt a need to be a player for my own social or ego reasons.

You grew up in Cleveland. But before coming to New York, you worked in the San Francisco art scene for nearly a decade.

I had gone to school in Philadelphia. The obvious thing would have been to move to New York. This was the mid ’80s—New York was kind of rough at the time. My friends who moved to New York were living in really crappy places, kind of dangerous. Most of the jobs were in the galleries, and I didn’t want to work in a commercial gallery. I knew I just had no interest in selling art.

Why was that repulsive to you?

I don’t want to say repulsive. That’s a little bit too strong. But I’ve always valued art as a field of knowledge and a way to understand the world. I don’t have the acquisitive impulse. I’m not a collector. I don’t feel like I have to own art and live with it in order to have a relationship with it. Some of the art that I was most interested in was probably stuff that I wouldn’t want to wake up and look at every day!

You eventually did go to the mothership, though.

Yes. The joke about SculptureCenter was it was a job nobody wanted. When I arrived, I was like, okay, now I’m in New York, what could I possibly bring to the table? I put together an advisory committee of artists to help me understand what the landscape was and what artists needed. We started commissioning new work. The museums were showing new work, but they weren’t inviting an artist and paying for production, which is completely common now.

Did working with sculpture help keep you sane?

Yes. Sculpture doesn’t participate in that part of the market in the same way. But it can: Look at Koons. I had more than one board member and trustee who lamented, “Oh, if it’s going to be popular in the market, Mary won’t show it.” Which isn’t necessarily the way I approached it. But I also saw, if an artist has a big audience in the market, then they didn’t need us.

I was interested in bringing artists who maybe were established from other places who didn’t yet have a venue in New York. Maybe they weren’t so emerging, maybe they were mid-career, but their career had happened in Istanbul or in London.

The word in New York was that you would never leave SculptureCenter. You were able to put your stamp on every facet of that institution and its mission of working closely with emerging artists. You didn’t have to worry about a permanent collection. Are you surprised that you left?

No. I loved that job. It’s a big part of who I am. The thing with SculptureCenter, it’s a niche organization, and we were able to do what we were able to do because we were in New York. We were bringing artists there and we could let them experiment. Our audience was primarily pretty informed: It was primarily other artists, some curators, professionals, people that were informed about the contemporary art conversation. We could allow artists to do things and let them kind of speak to their peers, and not worry about bringing the rest of an audience along.

That’s a privileged position, and I strongly believe that artists need those kinds of venues, and that’s really important for the field. But I also felt like I had more to contribute to the broader field.

You’ve been here a few months now. What is special about the Walker’s collection, in your opinion?

The Walker is this important place that occupies a special position, I think, as a collecting institution that focuses on contemporary and more conceptual and experimental and interdisciplinary art. There are some fantastic paintings and sculptures in the collection, obviously. But there’s also a higher proportion of work that speaks to the interdisciplinary. There’s the Merce Cunningham archive. I remember back in the ’90s, when the Walker acquired the Fluxus archive, and I thought, “What institution would be crazy enough . . .”

× Expand Mary Ceruti at The Walker Art Center Since arriving last winter, Ceruti has spent time getting to know the Walker collection. She counts this installation by Carey Young as a fave.

What kind of shows will you put on in order to get people in the doors?

We’re in this moment where people have different expectations for a museum. I do think that the Walker has historically been really engaged with a local community and how to reach audiences. I don’t think it’s been an ivory tower. Art is not for the market in New York. It’s not for people who have studied and have PhDs. I think that this dates back to the WPA, to the fact that we’re an art center and not a museum.

You’ve demonstrated that you can find people who haven’t shown in New York before, or people that haven’t gotten a chance. For years, the Walker’s strength was forming relationships with artists early in their careers. Is that one of the reasons they brought you in?

Yeah, that was part of the conversation—about the ability to identify talent and emerging artists. Honestly, in some ways, I think it was as much about curators as artists.

You hired and developed star curators at SculptureCenter.

I think that I’ve been able to identify people that I think have something interesting to say and the right skillset to get it done.

There was a massive exodus of talent under the last director here. You don’t replace that right away.

Right.

But how do you attract top-level talent to Minneapolis, especially men and women of color, when our city can be so white and so cold?

I think the challenges are pretty much as you say. It’s cold. It’s an airplane ride anywhere, pretty much. Now that I’ve been here for six months, I can tell people how livable the place is. The quality of life is really high here. I’m really happy about our living environment. Riding bikes around Lake Harriet on a Sunday afternoon. The schools are good.

It’s hard to live in New York. It takes a lot of energy day to day to just live your life. Just to get your dry cleaning done, and your hair cut, and get to the dentist, or whatever. All those basic things in life take a lot of time and energy in New York. Here, it’s like—I don’t know, things just get done. It’s not that hard.

There’s a theory out there that one of the reasons that Scaffold blew up in everybody’s face is that we didn’t have many people of color on the curatorial staff who would have perceived it in a different way. Or presented it in a different way.

It’s a foundational value of mine that diversity makes for a richer experience. At one point, I remember I looked up at SculptureCenter: There were four of us the in the office, all white women of a certain age, probably middle class, upper-middle class, whatever. It’s not uninteresting—it’s just not interesting.

On an institutional level, you have to recognize blind spots. And some of those blind spots can be corrected by bringing in people that have different perspectives. From a hiring perspective, for sure. At a board level, for sure. I think just being more actively in conversation with different communities. At SculptureCenter, we did these open calls a lot, which meant anybody could submit to us. To me, it wasn’t so much about being democratic or crowdsourcing. It was a way to sort of get a sense of who’s doing what, like, “What’s going on out there?”

Do you think you’ll introduce a similar program here?

Not in the same way. Although, we’re in the process of selecting an artist for this indigenous public art commission. That was done through an open call that was mostly promoted throughout the indigenous community.

Is that going to fill the Scaffold-sized hole in the Sculpture garden?

No. This project came about in the wake of the dismantling of Scaffold. This is a challenge for us, I think, because, as you just articulated, for a lot of people, it’s going to be seen as a replacement. Right? But I think that’s so unfair to the artist to ask them to carry that burden.

But as we’re seeing with the Whitney Biennial, artists are the ones leading the political change. Their energy is driving this protest.

That artist has to be comfortable with being in that position, right? I’m hoping that we’ll identify and be able to work with an artist to create a work that has its own place and resonance. In the immediate future, I get it: Nobody is going to not think about it that way. But I think that, in 20 years, people could actually just appreciate the work for what it is.

At the Whitney, several artists left the Biennial because of the museum’s relationship to its donors and trustees. Jerry Saltz (the critic for New York Magazine) wrote, “All museums are 100 percent awash in toxic philanthropy. That is the nature of the plutocracy in which we live.”

I think that’s a bit of an exaggeration.

True. There aren’t any tear gas manufacturers on the Walker’s board. I noticed one of the values on SculptureCenter’s mission statement was “transparency.” How can you contribute to a greater transparency in the relationship between collectors and the Walker and its trustees? Will you vet candidates differently going forward?

That’s a conversation I’m having with the board right now: about the right composition for this board, about the collective role of the board. It’s not something you can change overnight. We live in a capitalist society and people have amassed wealth in a variety of ways. That usually involves labor that’s perhaps unfit. Capital begets capital.

You could interpret what Jerry is saying as yeah, all money is dirty. Nobody gets filthy rich without being at least a little bit filthy. So how rich is rich?

I have now spent 20 years of my life raising money, which means I spend time with people with significant resources. And some of them really are philanthropic. Some of them are actually really good people that really do want their money to do something good.

T. B. Walker, the guy whose name is on the side of this building, opened up his gallery and had a maid answer the door to bring people in. I think he felt he owed the community something.

I think a lot of people who have great wealth actually feel that way—that they have an obligation to give back. I think that’s why a lot of people do it. To just assume that sense of obligation comes out of a desire to cleanse themselves, or launder their reputations—I don’t think that’s necessarily true. I don’t think we can just dismiss all wealthy people as evil.

That’s basically like saying, “Well, you’d have to just decide that we don’t want museums anymore.” It would be a really sad thing for our culture.

Museums are flawed because human beings are flawed.

And we can work towards getting better. This is a moment, and I’ll admit that I struggle with this from day to day, about being sort of an incrementalist. Like, “We should go for a more reasonable health care option, because that’s what we can get done right now,” versus, “We’ve waited long enough.” We can’t deliver everything to everybody all at once and still survive.

We have to figure out a path that allows us to be better and get better—be better citizens, serve our communities in ways that are more reflective of those communities—while still not losing our center.

