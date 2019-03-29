× Expand Photo via Shutterstock U.S. Bank Stadium

St. Patty’s Day. Mardi Gras. Quentin Tarantino’s birthday. March truly is the time for madness. More specifically, it’s the time for March Madness, the annual ritual of compulsory work-place sports betting, when feigning interest in collegiate basketball is strictly enforced by office pool overlords Todd and Derrick in IT.

This year, of course, Minneapolis will be hosting the madness. But what’s maddest of all is how much it’s going to cost us to get ready for it. That would be around $7 million, $5.2 million of which goes toward, well, curtains. Yep, $5 million curtains. And for what reason? Because the NCAA is mandating that the light levels in the building with some 460,000 square feet of glass exterior be the same at all hours of the day.

While Todd and Derrick assure us that this is a good use of the state’s resources, this massive expenditure on literal window dressing got us thinking about some other supersized items vying for $5 million in public investment.

100-Foot-Tall Recliner

▪ The colossal statue Hermann the German has been standing guard above New Ulm for more than a century. An argument can be made that it’s damn well time for him to kick his feet up.

A Statewide Duvet

▪ Not to be confused with a stadium comforter, this duvet will cover the entire state and provide much needed warmth in the winter months.

100,000-Megawatt Outdoor Night-Light

▪ Little Timmy Himpleman of Red Wing is seriously scared of the dark. Sure, this night-light may disturb the sleep cycles of everyone in the state, but it’ll also help tiny Tim learn that the boogeyman doesn’t care about daytime or nighttime. He just wants to live under a bed for less than $900 a month.

1 Million Sets of Pens

▪ A $5 million curtain purchase can get 1 million citizens a set of pens from Target. That way we would still be spending money on something absurd at the same time we are coldly ignoring the $479 out-of-pocket that the average teacher annually spends on supplies.

A School

▪ While undisputedly more important than giant curtains, it has a 0–147 record going for funding against stadium flourishes.

2,000 Street-Sized Roombas

▪ Behold the glory of a giant fleet of Roombas roaming the state, keeping our streets clean. It’s like RoboCop, but better, because less than .01 percent of Roombas have ever shot anyone, and of those, 99 percent were justified.